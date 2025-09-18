Fields of digital innovation sow seeds of change

HÀ NỘI – Digital transformation and innovation are being hailed as the driving forces for greener and more sustainable agriculture, with the potential to boost productivity, cut costs and meet rising demand for green consumption. Yet participants at a Hà Nội forum warned that weak infrastructure, a rural workforce lacking digital skills and fragmented sectoral data remain major bottlenecks that must be overcome if Việt Nam’s agriculture is to become smarter, more sustainable and competitive.

The warning came during the forum 'Digital Transformation and Innovation in Agricultural Development and Environmental Protection,' held alongside the 2025 Regional Specialities Agri-market in the capital on Thursday.

Opening the event, Director of the Trade Promotion Centre for Agriculture Nguyễn Minh Tiến highlighted the sector’s major achievements in ensuring food security, social stability and living standards, while raising Việt Nam’s international profile.

Still, he noted that global volatility, climate change, resource degradation and pressure for green consumption pose unprecedented challenges. Digital transformation and innovation, he said, are the decisive engines for a more efficient, transparent, green and sustainable next stage.

Presenting on technology in value-chain management, Deputy Director of the Department for Digital Transformation Nguyễn Kim Phúc noted that agriculture is one of eight priority sectors under Decision 749/QĐ-TTg. However, progress remains concentrated in large enterprises, while rural telecoms and devices lag, digital skills are scarce and data systems are fragmented and lack interoperability.

At the macro level, Director of the Rural Development Centre (Institute for Agricultural and Environmental Policy Strategy) Phạm Duy Khánh underlined Việt Nam’s fast-growing digital economy.

In 2024, it contributed an estimated 18.3 per cent of GDP, up more than 20 per cent year-on-year—triple headline GDP growth and the fastest in Southeast Asia. The 2025 target is 20.5 per cent of GDP with US$52 billion in 'platform' digital-economy revenue. By 2030, Việt Nam aims for 30–35 per cent of GDP and a top-30 global ranking. Retail e-commerce reached $25 billion in 2024 (up 20 per cent), non-cash payments are rising more than 50 per cent annually and digital-tech firms exceed 73,000 (up over 10 per cent). This foundation supports online farm trade, traceability, branding and market expansion.

Case studies were also shared.

A 2023 Ministry–UNDP project shows Bình Thuận dragon-fruit farms can cut carbon emissions by 68 per cent and save 50 per cent energy via solar power, LED lighting and traceability apps. In Đồng Tháp, 'smart villages' digitally monitor soils, irrigation, cultivation, livestock, harvesting, storage and processing—reducing losses and risks.

In Yên Hòa commune (Yên Mô, Ninh Bình), all 10 hamlets are online; 70 per cent of residents use smartphones; 90 per cent of households access mobile internet; One Commune, One Products (OCOP) are sold on Postmart; QR payments are in use; smart health and education services operate; and AI supports public announcements.

A major gap, speakers warned, is the 'mismatch' between technologists who lack agricultural context and farmers who lack tech familiarity—producing tools that miss real needs. Solutions proposed include a national agricultural data bank, integrated monitoring networks, a cadre of technologists versed in crop and regional specifics, and farmer awareness-raising and digital-skills training via pilot sites that showcase success before scaling up.

Building smart villages should rest on three pillars: digital government (connected online public services), digital economy (origin codes for raw-material zones, e-commerce for OCOP products) and digital society (health, education, culture and environmental services delivered on digital platforms).

Experts said deploying artificial intelligence, big data, IoT, blockchain and satellite tech can lift agricultural productivity by up to 30 per cent, halve labour costs and save as much as 40 per cent of water, fertiliser and pesticides.

For experts, agricultural digital transformation is not only about tools; it is also a shift in mindset and methods—so Việt Nam’s agriculture can advance in a modern, efficient, transparent way aligned with ecological protection.

In parallel, the ministry opened the 2025 Regional Specialities Agri-market in Hà Nội to link supply and demand, build brands and accelerate digital transformation in agriculture and environmental protection.

The fair connects localities, enterprises, cooperatives and producers with supermarkets, food retailers and modern channels; features organic, ecological and high-tech produce and 3–5-star OCOP goods; and offers consumers safe, high-quality regional foods while celebrating culinary culture.

Delegates agreed that a multi-layered digital ecosystem—enabling traceability and transparency for organic certification and carbon footprints—will bridge green production with green consumption and advance national strategies for sustainable agriculture, environmental protection and green growth. — VNS