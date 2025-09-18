Việt Nam’s supporting industries showcase global ambitions at FBC ASEAN 2025

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam is moving to position itself as a strategic hub in global supply chains, as the Hanoi Supporting Industry Exhibition (FBC ASEAN 2025) officially opened on Thursday at the newly inaugurated Vietnam Exhibition Centre (VEC) in Đông Anh, Hà Nội.

The event, running through September 19, gathers nearly 400 exhibitors from Việt Nam and international markets including Japan, Germany, Italy, South Korea and Thailand.

More than 15,000 visitors are expected, with 80 per cent of participating enterprises coming directly from the manufacturing sector, a rare concentration that sets the exhibition apart from similar trade fairs in the country.

"This is not just an exhibition, but a platform for shaping the future of Việt Nam’s manufacturing industry amid ongoing shifts in global supply chains," Nguyễn Kiều Oanh, acting director of the Hanoi Department of Industry and Trade, said in her opening remarks.

She emphasised that the fair is aligned with the country’s long-term industrialisation strategy under the Party Central Committee's Resolution 29, which prioritises supporting industries in three pillars: components manufacturing, supply chains for textiles and footwear, and high-tech industries.

"FBC ASEAN 2025 demonstrates our determination to make Hà Nội a trusted bridge for global manufacturing networks," Oanh said.

"It is about building competitiveness, advancing technology and helping Vietnamese firms take their rightful place in the world supply chain."

With more than 900 supporting industry enterprises currently operating in Hà Nội, 320 of which already meet international standards, Việt Nam is increasingly positioned to supply major global manufacturers. Key sectors include automotive, motorcycle and precision engineering as well as electronics, all of which are represented at the fair.

FBC ASEAN 2025 has attracted over 20 multinational buyers such as Mitsubishi Electric, Panasonic, Samsung, Toto, FujiFilm and Sanyo Denki, creating opportunities for Vietnamese firms to plug deeper into international production networks.

"Buyers from around the world are now actively seeking Vietnamese partners," said Otsuka Tetsuhisa, CEO of NC Network, a co-organiser of the fair.

"What was once difficult – connecting international manufacturers with Việt Nam’s industry – has become possible with VEC. This is the new terminal for global business matching in Việt Nam."

For companies like BeConduct Vietnam, the fair is a chance to expand sourcing opportunities.

"Việt Nam’s factories are very dynamic and technically skilled, though still limited in commercial capacity compared to China," BeConduct CEO Đào Đức Sinh told Việt Nam News.

"We see Việt Nam as a fast-growing market. Given the massive global demand, our role is to connect local producers with customers in the US and Europe."

This year, the event features workshops on supply chain restructuring, investment trends and the latest technical innovations.

A skills competition dubbed 'Spinning Top Battle' added a creative touch, encouraging teamwork and innovation among young engineers. — BIZHUB/VNS