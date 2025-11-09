From bamboo roots to artistic wonders

By Thanh Nga

In the peaceful countryside of Tây Ninh Province, a young artisan named Lê Ngọc Dư – affectionately known as "Chú Cuội" (The Man on the Moon) – has turned simple bamboo into unique handmade decorative items.

With skilful hands and a rich imagination, he transforms discarded bamboo roots and dry segments into vibrant handicrafts that captivate all who encounter them.

Located at the foot of Bà Đen Mountain, Dư’s small workshop has become a social media sensation. Visitors are often enchanted by his one-of-a-kind creations, each piece reflecting his dedication and artistic vision. The magic of his work lies not only in its visual appeal but also in the painstaking effort he invests in sourcing and shaping each natural material.

Dư has had a love for bamboo since childhood. Growing up in a family with limited means, he and his twin brother often crafted their own toys from the trees surrounding their home. This early experience ignited a passion for creating, which flourished during the pandemic. With their hairstyling jobs temporarily on hold, the brothers found themselves with ample free time to explore their creativity and hone their craft.

“Since childhood, we had to make our own toys,” Dư said. “We used whatever we could find around us. As we grew older, our creations became more unique, driven by our eagerness to learn and experiment.”

Among his latest projects is a hermit crab crafted from bamboo joints. Dư explained that this crustacean, known for its soft, asymmetrical body, seeks shells for protection.

“Just like the hermit crab, each piece I create needs its own armour,” he said, reflecting on the intricate process of finding the perfect shell. This search took more than four months as he scoured thorny bamboo forests both locally and beyond.

When local bamboo supplies ran low, Dư sourced materials from the north, selecting pieces with distinctive, naturally shaped forms – often bent or deformed by their harsh conditions. His creativity doesn’t stop at simple toys.

One day, he recorded his crafting process and shared it on social media. To his surprise, the videos resonated with viewers, drawing millions of viewers. Among his creations, a wind chime depicting a stork catching fish became a viral hit, racking up nearly 40 million views online.

Art that connects

Dư’s proudest accomplishment – a six-metre-tall King Kong statue – stands as a testament to his ambition. Created with his brother, the project took nearly two months to design and assemble, using over 150 bundles of cogon grass and 30 bundles of straw.

Once unveiled, this impressive piece drew widespread attention, attracting visitors to Tây Ninh eager to take photos and experience the artwork firsthand.

“This work received a lot of compliments,” Dư said. “It’s currently displayed at Bà Đen Mountain, a renowned tourist destination in Tây Ninh.”

Crafting has not only provided Dư with income but also enriched his life with joy and fulfilment. To date, he has produced hundreds of handicraft items, ranging from simple creations like bees and ants to intricate designs such as wind chimes and dragons.

Prices vary widely – from a few hundred thousand đồng for smaller items to tens of millions for complex designs.

Dư's journey is a testament to creativity and resilience. Each piece is infused with his love for bamboo – a material deep rooted in Vietnamese culture.

“In feng shui, bamboo is considered a ‘secret weapon’ for attracting wealth and fortune,” he explained. “Its hollow trunk symbolises tolerance and openness while bringing positive energy that helps people achieve luck and prosperity.”

For Dư, bamboo embodies values that resonate with Vietnamese spirit: solidarity, loyalty, nobility, and indomitability. “These values are the heart and soul of our people," he said, "and I hope my work showcases them to the world.”

Passing the torch

Dư envisions opening a workshop where he can pass on his experience and passion to young people interested in traditional crafts. He hopes to inspire a new generation of artisans who share his love for creativity and craftsmanship.

“I want to spread my passion for bamboo and traditional handicrafts,” he said. “It’s important to keep these skills alive and share them with others.”

As Dư continues to create and share his art online, he dreams of expanding his reach, bringing Vietnamese craftsmanship to global audiences. Through his work, he aims to not only earn a living but also to connect people with the country's rich cultural heritage.

In a world increasingly dominated by mass production, Dư's handcrafted creations stand as a reminder of the beauty in simplicity and the artistry of nature. By transforming bamboo into stunning works of art, he preserves a vital piece of Vietnamese culture and inspires others to appreciate the charm of handicrafts.

With each creation, Dư weaves a story that celebrates innovation, tradition, and love for one of Việt Nam's most cherished materials. His journey is just beginning – and with unwavering passion, there’s no telling how far his artistry will reach. VNS