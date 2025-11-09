Phú Quốc named one of the world’s top trending destinations 2026 by Skyscanner

HÀ NỘI — Skyscanner has officially announced its Trending Destinations 2026 report, with Việt Nam's Phú Quốc ranking second in the global list thanks to an impressive surge in travel searches.

Each year, Skyscanner - one of the world’s largest travel platforms with over 100 million visits per month - analyses millions of flight, hotel, and car rental searches across more than 30 languages to identify the world’s most remarkable travel trends. Its annual Trending Destinations list is considered a “barometre” reflecting travellers’ interest and the growing appeal of destinations worldwide.

This year, Phú Quốc, the only representative from Việt Nam, was honoured in the second place with flight search growth reaching 184 per cent compared to the previous year.

This sharp increase highlights Phú Quốc’s rising international brand recognition, following a series of new developments and attractive tourism policies. Notably, Phú Quốc remains the only destination in VIệt Nam offering 30 days of visa-free entry for all international visitors. The island currently operates about 30 international flights per day, with more direct routes connecting from various countries. In the first nine months of 2025 alone, Phú Quốc welcomed over 1.2 million international visitors, surpassing the entire 2024 total of 980,000 arrivals - a new record for the Pearl Island’s tourism industry.

According to Skyscanner, Phú Quốc offers “an idyllic escape close to Singapore.” The platform describes it as a place where travellers can “indulge in Phú Quốc’s world-famous fish sauce and seafood, then unwind on stunning beaches like Bãi Kem and Bãi Sao, also known as two of the world’s most beautiful beaches.” Skyscanner also wrote: “From the lush mountains of Guiyang to the serene, stunning beaches of Phú Quốc, these places to travel are turning heads and climbing charts.”

This recognition reflects not only the island’s natural beauty but also its expanding entertainment and leisure offerings, which have helped elevate Phú Quốc’s image among both domestic and international travellers.

Priceline analysed that today’s travellers are no longer looking for vacations limited to sand and water. They want to be part of lively atmospheres, immerse themselves in local culture, and enjoy experiences that are fresh and unexpected.

Phú Quốc today has become known for its world-class and distinctive experiences. It is often called the island of surprises, where visitors will never run out of things to do, especially in the southern part of the island. Highlights include the world’s longest three-cable cable car to Hòn Thơ Island, the Guinness World Record-holding show Kiss of the Sea, sunset views from the CNN-praised Kiss Bridge, and nightly fireworks over Sunset Town. From November 1, southern Phú Quốc will further expand its attractions with the launch of Sunset Bazaar, a new culinary street featuring international dining brands such as Việt Nam's first Eric Kayser bakery, as well as the upgraded Symphony of the Sea - Season 2, which will feature enhanced lighting, lasers, fireworks, and extreme sports performances by world champion jetski and flyboard artists.

Recognition from major global travel platforms is not only proof of Phú Quốc’s lasting appeal but also affirmation of its growing reputation and elevated position on the world tourism map. Recently, the island has also received a series of prestigious awards, including being named Asia’s Most Beautiful Island and ranked among the world’s top three by Condé Nast Traveler, as well as being listed by Expedia among the four most attractive destinations on the planet.

As the festive season approaches, Phú Quốc is expected to welcome waves of international visitors drawn by its unique mix of tropical nature, entertainment, and global hospitality. The island is gradually surpassing long-established names such as Phuket and Bali to become the new icon of Southeast Asian tourism - a place where every moment opens a journey of tropical discovery, true to Priceline’s definition of the new travel spirit: not just “sand and waves,” but “thrills, stories, and unforgettable memories far beyond the tan lines”. — VNA/VNS