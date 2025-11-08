Phú Quốc redefines Vietnamese tourism in the eyes of Indian travellers

PHÚ QUỐC — Over the past year, Phú Quốc has become one of the most mentioned Vietnamese destinations in Indian media, appearing across Travel Daily Media, GQ India, and Travel + Leisure India. Whether through data, trends, or first-hand experiences, all three publications share one conclusion: Phú Quốc is changing how Indian travellers perceive Việt Nam, shifting it from an affordable destination to one that is distinctive and desirable.

According to data released by Agoda and reported by Travel Daily Media in October 2025, Phú Quốc entered the list of the ten most searched international honeymoon destinations among Indian travellers. The island recorded an eightfold increase in popularity, entering the top ten for the first time.

"Honeymoons are among the most meaningful trips couples take, and Indian travellers are showing a growing preference for destinations that offer both romance and discovery,” said Gaurav Malik, Country Director, Indian Subcontinent & Indian Ocean Islands at Agoda.

The report added that Phú Quốc climbed from outside the top 10 in 2024 to sixth place in 2025 with nearly 700 per cent growth in search interest, “highlighting Indian travellers’ appetite for fresh and affordable Southeast Asian escapes.”

Also in October, GQ India highlighted another major shift in travel behaviour. In its October 2025 article From Vietnam to Sri Lanka: 6 international destinations Indians are exploring solo this festive season, the magazine cited data from Atlys showing that “between September and October 2025, more than 715 of visa applications were submitted by solo travellers.”

Việt Nam was listed among the six most popular international destinations for Indian solo travellers, alongside the UAE, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Sri Lanka. The article noted that “over the last few years, Việt Nam has become extremely popular among Indian tourists – over 500,000 Indian tourists visited in 2024. Flights are getting easier with more direct routes. Visa rules have simplified, making travel less hassle. Prices for food and accommodation are quite competitive. The beach destinations like Đà Nẵng and Phú Quốc are extremely popular.”

While Travel Daily Media and GQ India outlined the numbers and patterns, Travel + Leisure India provided a fuller look at how Phú Quốc is reshaping Việt Nam's tourism experience. In its October 21, 2025 feature titled From Cloud-Kissed Castles To Party Beaches, Vietnam Is The Escape You’ve Been Craving, the magazine observed that “Indians are swapping the usual haunts of Thailand and Bali for the greener mountains and even bluer oceans of Vietnam.” It described Phú Quốc as “a Pearl Island in full bloom,” where “guests arriving on the island - via Hanoi or Ho Chi Minh City, or on one of the 10 charter flights from New Delhi slated for year-end - are discovering an island that doesn’t just rest on natural beauty, but constantly reinvents itself.”

While these publications highlight growth through data and trends, Travel + Leisure India paints a vivid picture of the experiences that await visitors to Phú Quốc. The magazine described the island as “a festival of the senses,” where travellers can immerse themselves in a vibrant calendar of art, music, and light.

At the heart of the season is Phú Quốc Tropica Fest 2025, a large-scale celebration in Sunset Town created by Sun Group. The event was described as “a non-stop tropical celebration running from morning till late night,” featuring live music, street performances, and parades that fill the island with energy. “By night, Phú Quốc is bathed in lights, fireworks, and laser mapping, with effects to rival a Marvel movie,” the magazine wrote. With the return of Symphony of the Sea, Phú Quốc stands out as the only island in the world to feature two nightly fireworks shows, reinforcing its status as a destination of entertainment and emotion for both Indian and international visitors.

If Việt Nam once appeared to Indian tourists as a friendly and affordable destination, Phú Quốc has reshaped that perception. The island now represents a new chapter of Vietnamese tourism, one that blends natural beauty with design, storytelling, and continuous renewal. Data, trends, and media coverage all point to the same reality: Phú Quốc is no longer just a place to rest. It is where Indian travellers are finding inspiration, discovery, and a vision of a more dynamic Việt Nam. Travel + Leisure India concluded: “Vietnam’s calling. Are you packed yet?” — VNA/VNS