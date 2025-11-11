Hạ Long International Cruise Port to welcome 32,000 visitors by year-end

QUẢNG NINH — The Hạ Long International Cruise Port in the northeastern province of Quảng Ninh is expected to welcome about 32,000 visitors by the end of 2025, marking a record year for international cruise arrivals and reinforcing Hạ Long’s status as a premier gateway for luxury sea tourism in Việt Nam.

On November 11–12, the port is receiving two luxury cruise ships – Westerdam (Netherlands) and Star Voyager (Bahamas) – carrying more than 3,100 passengers and crew members to explore the province's heritage sites. Upon arrival, Westerdam’s guests visited famous destinations such as Hạ Long Bay, Yên Tử scenic complex, and the province's centre area, while some tour groups travelled to Hà Nội and Vĩnh Bảo (Hải Phòng) to experience the cultural and historical highlights of the Red River Delta.

Both Westerdam and Star Voyager are familiar names to Hạ Long International Cruise Port. In 2025, Star Voyager has already made four calls, while Westerdam marked its first visit of the year, after two successful arrivals in 2024. The steady return of world-renowned cruise lines underscores the growing appeal of Ha Long as a high-end maritime tourism destination on the global map.

In the first ten months of this year, the port welcomed 44 international cruise ships with a total of 56,647 passengers, up 9 per cent year-on-year. Most visitors came from Europe, the US, and China, reflecting a strong recovery in the luxury travel segment.

According to Phạm Văn Hiệp, Director of Hạ Long International Cruise Port, the frequent arrival of major cruise liners demonstrates the vibrant rebound of international sea tourism in Việt Nam.

During the last two months of 2025, Quảng Ninh aims to attract about 2.77 million tourists and earn VNĐ8.6 trillion (US$326.7 million) in tourism revenue, contributing to the province’s annual goal of 21.2 million visitors and VNĐ58 trillion in total earnings.

As Việt Nam's first cruise port designed exclusively for large vessels, Hạ Long International Cruise Port can accommodate two ships of over 200,000 GT simultaneously. With its modern infrastructure, international-standard operations, and convenient passenger services, it has become one of the most preferred docking points for leading global cruise lines.

By the end of this year, the port is expected to handle a total of 23 cruise calls, carrying nearly 90,000 international visitors – a milestone that cements Quảng Ninh’s central role in Việt Nam's national cruise tourism strategy. — VNA/VNS