Lập Thạch roasted rice powder fish, an unforgettable dish of Vĩnh Phúc Province

Hoàng Lan

Located only 60km from Hà Nội, Vĩnh Phúc -- now part of Phú Thọ Province -- is well known not only for its attractive tourism sites of Tam Đảo and Đại Lải Lake, but also rich and authentic cuisine.

Among its specialties, Lập Thạch fish fermented in roasted rice powder, locally known as cá thính Lập Thạch, embodies the essence of traditional northern flavour.

Over the years, the dish has become a culinary symbol that connects generations and leaves an unforgettable impression on those who have tasted it, said elderly villager Phạm Thu Hải.

An age-old recipe

“No one in Lập Thạch district knows exactly when this dish first appeared, but it dates back many generations," Hải said. "Locals learned to preserve fish for later use by fermenting it with roasted rice powder.”

The main ingredients are fresh carp, bream or rohu fish, both small or large. However experienced cooks say the dish is more delicious with large fish, each weighing more than 1.5kg.

The roasted rice powder (locally called thính) plays a crucial role, giving the dish its distinctive aroma and character.

Making cá thính involves several intricate steps.

First, the fish is scaled, cleaned, and cut into pieces to ensure even marination. It is then soaked in salt (about 1kg of salt for every 5kg of fish) for three days to remove odour and excess moisture, Hải told Việt Nam News. Afterward, the fish is pressed and coated with roasted rice powder.

According to Hải, thính is a blend of ordinary rice, glutinous rice, soybeans or corns. These are roasted until golden brown and fragrant, then finely ground to help the fish remain dry and well-preserved.

Cooks carefully rub the thính onto each fish piece, forming a deep yellow coating with a very attractive fragrance. The fish is then arranged in terracotta jars, layered with guava leaves to enhance the flavour.

A taste of heritage

After three to four months of fermentation, the fish becomes firm and pinkish-red, with a subtle sourness and rich, savoury fragrance from the thính.

Cá thính can be served with rice or cooked into various dishes, he said, noting that the dish is more enjoyable when grilling over charcoal.

“The dish is a source of pride for Lập Thạch people," Hải said. "It has become a traditional favourite not only among locals but also among visitors to the province.”

Local farmer Lý Văn Cung said a production model for cá thính has been developed, bringing stable incomes to many local households.

Today, numerous production units in Lập Thạch cooperate with supermarkets to supply this distinctive delicacy to food lovers nationwide. VNS