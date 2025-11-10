Melodies meet memories in Aichi at the Việt Nam - HCM City Festival 2025

JAPAN — Striking the right note in Aichi over the weekend, the Việt Nam - HCM City Festival 2025 launched an emotional cultural journey that captivated Japanese audiences and overseas Vietnamese, inviting them to join in the melodies of their homeland.

The festival featured an art programme in Aichi that attracted over 10,000 attendees. The performances, which included singing, dancing, circus acts, and contemporary displays, were infused with a deep love for the homeland and left lasting impressions on many.

The opening ceremony was graced by Omura Hideaki, Governor of Aichi Prefecture and Hirose Noriko, HCM City’s Tourism Ambassador in Aichi, along with the head of the organising committee of the Việt Nam Festival in Aichi 2025.

Việt Nam's representatives included leaders from the Department of Culture and Sports of HCM City, the Department of Finance and the HCM City Investment and Trade Promotion Centre. Trần Thế Thuận, Director of the Department of Culture and Sports of HCM City, emphasised that the Việt Nam - HCM City Festival in Aichi is a testament to the close ties, effective cooperation and shared affection between the authorities and people of both localities alongside the HCM City Tourism Ambassador in Aichi.

The event serves not only as a cultural exchange but also as a vibrant demonstration of the friendship, trust and comprehensive cooperation between HCM City and Aichi Province, two leading dynamic economic and cultural centres of Việt Nam and Japan. VNS