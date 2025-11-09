Where heritage comes alive

Hà Nội is buzzing with excitement as a series of events unfold at the Thăng Long-Hà Nội Festival 2025. From browsing local craft stalls and watching traditional performances to enjoying authentic Vietnamese cuisine, visitors immerse themselves in the vibrant spirit of the capital’s cultural celebration.
According to data released by Agoda and reported by Travel Daily Media in October 2025, Phú Quốc entered the list of the ten most searched international honeymoon destinations among Indian travellers. The island recorded an eightfold increase in popularity, entering the top ten for the first time.
Hidden beneath the Tây Côn Lĩnh mountain range, at over 1,000 metres above sea level, Xà Phìn – a village with moss-covered roofs of the Dao ethnic minority people – is embraced by ancient forests and white clouds, enjoying a cool climate year-round.
A photo exhibition opened on November 6 at the Temple of Literature (Văn Miếu – Quốc Tử Giám), Hà Nội, featuring a valuable collection by French photographer Firmin-André Salles that captured vivid images of Việt Nam's Confucian education and examination traditions in the late 1800s.
The event aimed to promote mutual understanding and cooperation between Quảng Ninh province, other Vietnamese localities, the EU Delegation, and European embassies in Hà Nội, contributing to the comprehensive partnership and cooperation that is moving towards a higher level of cooperation.
The annual Bắc Sơn Golden Rice Season Tourism Festival, one of the region’s most anticipated events featuring a variety of activities, officially kicked off on November 7 in Bắc Sơn Commune, Lạng Sơn Province.
Works by four contemporary Vietnamese painters were showcased at the exhibition themed Việt Nam – Enchanting Beauty, held from October 31 to November 5 at Sotheby’s London, attracting strong interest from collectors, auctioneers, and art enthusiasts from the UK and abroad.