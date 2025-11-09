Where heritage comes alive

Politics & Law
November 09, 2025 - 18:03
Hà Nội is buzzing with excitement as a series of events unfold at the Thăng Long-Hà Nội Festival 2025. From browsing local craft stalls and watching traditional performances to enjoying authentic Vietnamese cuisine, visitors immerse themselves in the vibrant spirit of the capital’s cultural celebration.

Vietnamese art shines at London Asian Art Week

Works by four contemporary Vietnamese painters were showcased at the exhibition themed Việt Nam – Enchanting Beauty, held from October 31 to November 5 at Sotheby’s London, attracting strong interest from collectors, auctioneers, and art enthusiasts from the UK and abroad.

