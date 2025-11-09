Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Life & Style

First Thăng Long – Hà Nội Festival 2025 opens

November 09, 2025 - 06:08
The festival, themed “Heritage – Connection – Era”, seeks to showcase Việt Nam's cultural heritage to the world while highlighting Hanoi as a distinctive and creative heritage city.
Performances at the opening ceremony of the First Thăng Long – Hà Nội Festival 2025. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — The first Thăng Long – Hà Nội Festival 2025 officially opened with a grand ceremony at the Thăng Long Imperial Citadel, launching a series of cultural activities running through November 16.

The festival, themed Heritage – Connection – Era, seeks to showcase Việt Nam's cultural heritage to the world while highlighting Hà Nội as a distinctive and creative heritage city. The capital aims to build a unique cultural brand where heritage drives sustainable development in the era of global integration.

Speaking at the opening, Vice Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Vũ Thu Hà described the festival as a large-scale cultural and artistic event with open creative spaces that link traditional values with the spirit of the digital age. The festival provides a platform where folk artisans collaborate with young artists and creators to innovate and enrich Việt Nam’s cultural identity in a rapidly integrating world.

The festival features over 700 domestic and international artists, performers, and artisans, performing in more than 30 cultural, artistic, and tourism activities. These include street parades, performances, heritage exhibitions, áo dài festivals, handicraft demonstrations, forums, and creative business networking, taking place at Hà Nội's heritage and creative sites such as the Thăng Long Imperial Citadel, Temple of Literature, Hồ Gươm pedestrian streets, and Hà Nội Museum.

The event reinforces Hà Nội's image as a modern, integrated city where history and contemporary creativity meet each other. By celebrating heritage, the festival not only honours traditional values but also underscores Hà Nội's pioneering role in preserving national culture and developing the creative industry.

The festival emphasises linking heritage with cultural industry development, laying the foundation for creative tourism and the knowledge economy. Hà Nội aims to leverage its rich heritage resources to develop sustainable tourism, connecting historical sites with modern technology and producing distinctive cultural products of the capital.

Organisers aim for the festival to become an annual, strategic event that fosters a “new cycle of creativity” for Hà Nội's culture. Following the festival, performances, exhibitions, and heritage showcases will continue regularly, providing open cultural spaces where residents and visitors can experience heritage in everyday life.— VNA/VNS

festival culture heritage week Hà Nội travel

see also

More on this story

Life & Style

Vietnamese art shines at London Asian Art Week

Works by four contemporary Vietnamese painters were showcased at the exhibition themed Việt Nam – Enchanting Beauty, held from October 31 to November 5 at Sotheby’s London, attracting strong interest from collectors, auctioneers, and art enthusiasts from the UK and abroad.
Life & Style

Night at the museum

Experience the Việt Nam Fine Arts Museum like never before with ‘Museum Night’. Enjoy famous artworks accompanied by storytelling and classical music, join art talks, create your own masterpieces and soak in a cool, relaxed evening atmosphere. A unique cultural experience for both art lovers and the curious alike.
Life & Style

Cuba–Việt Nam friendship through Italian eyes

The book features Fidel Castro’s speech delivered at the Central University of Venezuela on February 3, 1999, during the inauguration of President Hugo Chavez. Anteo Edizioni, which has also published Italian editions of works by President Hồ Chí Minh and Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng, completed printing in September 2025.

E-paper

Sci-Tech
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom