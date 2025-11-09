Rise of concert travel among Vietnamese fans bolsters tourism industry

HCM CITY Music tourism has become a growing trend, with Vietnamese travellers prioritising travel anchored by significant cultural events, including live music festivals and concerts, tourism service platform Booking.com said.

This exciting fusion of travel and passion for music is experiencing rising popularity among Vietnamese travellers, who are increasingly seeking experiences that resonate with their passions.

According to Booking.com, following the announcement of G-Dragon’s concert in Hà Nội, accommodation searches for the city during the concert period from November 6-9 spiked by over 250 per cent compared with the same time last year.

When the lineup for the Y-CONCERT in Hà Nội was revealed, searches for stays during December 19–20 rose by 60 per cent year-on-year.

The trend extends internationally. When BLACKPINK tickets went on sale in Singapore, searches for accommodation during their concert dates of November 28-30 surged by 115 per cent.

Concert craze rising

In the past two years, Việt Nam’s entertainment landscape has seen several large-scale concerts, from international icons like BLACKPINK and G-Dragon to popular homegrown concert series like Anh Trai Vượt Ngàn Chông Gai (Brothers Overcoming Challenges) and Anh Trai Say Hi (Brothers Say Hi), sparking a nationwide concert craze.

These concerts, together with new-generation music festivals like Genfest or Những Thành Phố Mơ Màng (The Dreamy Cities) have captured the hearts of young audiences, turning live performances into defining cultural moments.

According to Booking.com’s Travel Trends 2025, 68 per cent of Vietnamese travellers draw inspiration from social media, while 33 per cent are influenced by TV shows or movies, showing how cultural content directly shapes travel intent. Pop culture, once a source of entertainment, is now a powerful spark for travel inspiration.

What people watch, listen to, and share online quickly translates into a desire to experience those emotions in real life.

That emotional spark has found its clearest expression in concert travel. Some 62 per cent of Vietnamese travellers said they took a trip in 2024 to attend an event such as a concert, and 38 per cent consider live music and festivals to be an important factor when choosing a destination.

Cities in tune

For many young travellers, attending a concert isn’t just about seeing an artist perform; it’s about being part of something collective and fleeting - an energy that exists only in that moment. It represents an emotional loop of discovery, starting with excitement and ending with stories taken home.

The rise of music-led travel offers a unique opportunity for host cities. Major cities like Hà Nội, Hồ Chí Minh City, and Đà Nẵng, which are now frequent hosts of large-scale performances, can leverage these events to showcase their most vibrant sides to travellers.

A concert night in Hà Nội can easily lead to an extended stay exploring its creative districts and iconic cafés. Every performance serves as a new entry point to experience a city’s vibrant identity.

“The rise of music tourism is more than a travel trend, it is a reflection of a cultural movement. Music and travel share the power to connect people and inspire emotion. Vietnamese travellers are increasingly personalising their journeys, with 45 per cent willing to spend more on activities and 48 per cent on accommodation to elevate their experiences," said Branavan Aruljothi, country head, Vietnam at Booking.com.

"This shows a generation that views travel as a form of self-expression, a way to celebrate creativity and individuality.” VNS