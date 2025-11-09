Sa Pa gears up to attract visitors during year-end festive season

LÀO CAI — Blessed with a cool climate, misty charm, and occasional snowfall, Sa Pa in northern Lào Cai Province has turned its Winter Festival into a signature tourism brand, making the mountain town a magnet for visitors during the year-end festive season and a major contributor to local tourism growth.

A winter holiday above the clouds

The Canadian travel site The Travel has described Sa Pa, Việt Nam's “Land of Mist,” as one of Asia’s top ten snowy destinations and an ideal place for winter holidays. For many travellers, the town is an unmissable choice for a magical year-end getaway in Việt Nam.

Sa Pa’s winter usually begins in November and lasts until February – the perfect time for cloud hunting. From December, temperatures drop to between 3°C and 5°C, and in some years fall below zero, transforming the mountains and valleys here into snow-covered wonderlands.

By late October, preparations for the year-end travel season are already underway. Hotels, resorts, and attractions are rolling out discount packages, festive decorations, and special promotions for “winter holidays in the clouds.”

At a mountain resort, visitor Vân Hà from Hồ Chí Minh City said she and her family were delighted with the complimentary afternoon tea, cocktails, fruit platters, and laundry services offered during their stay. Hà said her family really enjoyed the chill in the air, which is just cold enough to make people want to stay closer together.

Mount Fansipan, known as the “Roof of Indochina”, remains the top spot for cloud hunters. From the summit, visitors can take in panoramic views of Sa Pa on one side and the majestic Hoàng Liên Sơn Range stretching endlessly on the other.

Traveller An Văn Thái from Hải Phòng City said the best moments to admire the sea of clouds are at sunrise and sunset, when sunlight dances on the cotton-like mist. Apart from Fansipan, he also recommended Mount Hàm Rồng, located in the town centre, and hilltop hotels and homestays with stunning valley views.

Cao Hương, owner of La Beauté Homestay, shared that her property is fully booked, mostly by foreign guests, until February 2026. Many visitors stay for weeks to enjoy Sa Pa’s cuisine, culture, and natural beauty, she said.

A festive destination for winter travellers

With its Winter Festival brand firmly established, Sa Pa is emerging as a leading destination for the year-end festive season, offering a vibrant line-up of cultural, artistic, and tourism activities.

The Succulent Festival, which opened on October 25 at the Fansipan Sa Pa Cable Car Tourist Area, has transformed the venue into a winter wonderland, featuring thousands of artistically arranged succulent plants. The festival kicked off a months-long series of celebrations across the Sa Pa National Tourism Area, lasting through early 2026.

Highlights of the Winter Festival include art performances such as “Sacred” and “Dance Under the Moon”, scheduled for November 7–15, which will showcase the mystical and romantic beauty of the mountain town.

Visitors can also look forward to the Sa Pa Snow Festival, the countdown concert to welcome 2026, and a ceremony to greet the first tourists of the new year, all contributing to the lively and colourful atmosphere and creating memorable experiences.

Phạm Tiến Dũng, Vice Chairman of the Sa Pa ward People’s Committee, said the Winter Festival is held annually to honour the area’s natural beauty, people, and cultural identity, while promoting the image of “Sa Pa – a safe, friendly, and vibrant destination”. The series of events aims to stimulate travel demand during the off-season and help turn tourism into a key driver of the local economy.

In the first ten months of 2025, Lào Cai welcomed about 9.4 million visitors, meeting 91.6 per cent of its annual target. Tourism revenue reached an estimated VNĐ38.9 trillion (US$1.47 billion), equivalent to 83.7 per cent of the yearly plan.

With its distinctive and emotion-filled tourism offerings, the Sa Pa National Tourism Area promises visitors an enchanting festive season filled with colour, culture, and vitality, contributing to Lào Cai’s target of attracting over 10 million tourists in 2025. — VNA/VNS