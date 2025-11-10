Hà Nội Opera House illuminates 115 years of history through light and technology

HÀ NỘI Hà Nội’s iconic Opera House is set to unveil a striking new look as it transforms into a living canvas of cultural memory.

Marking its 115th anniversary, the Opera House will temporarily suspend regular performances to become its own stage, inviting audiences to experience its legacy through immersive light projection, holography, sound and augmented reality (AR).

The programme, titled "115 Years of Storytelling – Heritage Speaks through Light and Technology", is a collaboration between the Opera House and Hexogon Vietnam. Running from November 22 to December 31, the event offers a multi-sensory journey through more than a century of history, told in four interconnected chapters where light becomes the storyteller.

Visitors begin their experience in the entrance hall, where curated installations and historical visuals evoke the Opera House’s rich past alongside scenes of Hà Nội as a capital of culture and civility. These displays extend through the lobby and corridors, creating a layered and engaging atmosphere.

According to Opera House Deputy Director Chu Anh Hùng, the aim is to immerse guests in both the architectural and cultural heritage of the venue.

“From the moment visitors step into the foyer, they’ll encounter historical imagery and interactive displays that reflect the Opera House’s journey and Hà Nội’s evolving identity,” he said.

“Then, standing on the stage itself, they’ll witness the full sweep of 3D mapping across the auditorium and ceiling – an experience that brings the building’s soul to life.”

VIP guests will also be welcomed into the Mirror Room to enjoy live music and light refreshments.

A journey through time

The narrative unfolds chronologically, beginning with a reimagining of the Opera House’s opening night in 1911, brought to life through AR technology.

It then moves through Hà Nội’s layered history, from the colonial era and wartime years to the pivotal August Revolution of 1945, using 360-degree mapping to turn the building into a window through time.

A tribute to generations of artists follows, with a recreation of the historic moment at August Revolution Square symbolising the fusion of art and history.

Finally, the journey concludes with a forward-looking vision, as the grand auditorium is illuminated in a new light and architecture, sound and projection converge to tell a story of the Opera House’s future.

Speaking at the project’s press briefing, celebrated actor Xuân Bắc, director of the culture ministry's Department of Performing Arts, said: “The Hà Nội Opera House is not merely a venue for performances – it is a cultural landmark, a witness to history and a convergence of architectural and artistic excellence. I believe this project will resonate deeply and draw wide public interest.”

Originally commissioned in 1901 during the French colonial period, the Hà Nội Opera House has since become one of the city’s defining landmarks. For both domestic and international visitors, it remains an essential destination in the capital.

Beyond its cultural appeal, the Opera House holds significant historical and architectural value. It stands as a testament to the cultural and social development of Hà Nội and Việt Nam during the colonial era, and as a relic of the architectural evolution that marked the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

The building also witnessed pivotal moments in national history, including events tied to the August 1945 Revolution and the early years of the Democratic Republic of Việt Nam. VNS