Quảng Ninh rocks the night with a cultural spectacle honouring miners

HẠ LONG — A large-scale music and art programme titled 'Quảng Ninh – Heroic Land of Coal' will take place in Hạ Long City, marking the 89th anniversary of the Traditional Day of Miners and the Unyielding Mining Region (November 12, 1936 – November 12, 2025).

Spanning 120 minutes, the event is structured into three seamless acts: From the Depths of the Earth – Flame of Faith; Discipline and Solidarity – The Source of Strength; and Quảng Ninh – Aspiration in the New Era.

The show honours the province’s achievements, the enduring 'Discipline and Solidarity' spirit of the coal industry, as well as the remarkable contributions of local workers.

It serves as both a tribute and also a celebration of Quảng Ninh’s cultural identity – home to hardworking, creative and forward-looking people.

Blending music, circus, documentary elements and contemporary performance, the concert on November 12 brings together some of Việt Nam’s most prominent artists.

An audience of more than 30,000 is expected to attend the event, with millions more watching via television and online platforms. Free invitation tickets will be offered to residents and visitors within and beyond the province.

“The concert is not only a heartfelt tribute to miners' service but also a signature cultural tourism product, said Nguyễn Việt Dũng, director of the Quảng Ninh Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

“It reinforces Quảng Ninh’s brand as a ‘Land of Heritage, Dynamism and Creativity’, while promoting the night-time economy and cultural industries.”

Cultural identity, innovation

Alongside the grand concert, Quảng Ninh will also host a series of large-scale cultural, artistic, and sports events from November 10 to 16, allowing residents and tourists to immerse themselves in the festive spirit.

At the provincial Fair and Exhibition Palace, an exhibition showcasing socio-economic, national defence, and technological achievements will feature 160 booths displaying local speciality items, as well as cutting-edge coal industry equipment.

Outdoor areas will host interactive activities such as virtual shooting and rescue demonstrations.

Meanwhile, the Festival of Cultural and Sports Exchange of Quảng Ninh Ethnic Groups will be held under the theme Harmony of Ethnic Colours, presenting traditional performances, folk rituals, martial arts, costume shows, and circus acts reflecting the province’s cultural diversity.

From November 5 to 10, the special film week Quảng Ninh – The Mining Region of Imprints and Aspirations will offer free screenings of historical and patriotic films at 30/10 Square and the Exhibition Palace, using large LED screens and modern audiovisual systems to create an engaging cinematic experience.

Through this extensive lineup of cultural events, Quảng Ninh reaffirms its steady progress in developing a sustainable cultural industry in tandem with tourism, moving towards its vision of becoming a regional centre for arts and culture.

To ensure accessibility, organisers have issued 20,000 free online tickets via https://dangkyve.com. The registration portal opens at 7pm on November 5 and closes once the quota is reached.

Successful registrants will receive a QR code to redeem printed tickets at the Exhibition Palace. VNS