Culture house in UK connects overseas Vietnamese with homeland

LONDON — Nestled in a 117-year-old heritage building in Middleton, Manchester, Saigon Lotus: The Việt Nam – UK Culture House harmoniously blends classic British architecture with distinctly Vietnamese décor, offering Vietnamese visitors a heartwarming sense of home.

Founded by Phạm Thi Thanh Nhung, Saigon Lotus officially opened in October 2024, exactly a decade after the first restaurant branch was established in Ancoats, Manchester. The new centre marks a new chapter in Nhung’s vision: to create a Việt Nam – UK house of culture that connects the overseas Vietnamese community with their origin while introducing Vietnamese culture to international friends.

Evolving from an authentic Vietnamese restaurant into a community cultural centre, Saigon Lotus embraces a simple yet distinctly traditional Vietnamese design. Its interior features hand-painted scenes of Hội An Ancient Town, Hà Nội's Old Quarter, Bến Thành Market, and Huế’s Trường Tiền Bridge on conical hats, complemented by Hội An lanterns, bamboo and rattan decorations forming the map of Việt Nam, a Hội An-inspired check-in corner, and intricately carved wooden furniture.

Together, these elements create a meaningful cultural space that not only brings together the Vietnamese community in Manchester but also captivates British and international visitors to the city.

Nhung’s inspiration stemmed from years of studying and working in the UK, carrying a deep love for her homeland and an enduring wish to preserve and pass on Vietnamese cultural values to younger generations in a foreign land.

A highlight among recent activities was the Open Mic Charity Event, a musical fundraiser supporting Vietnamese cancer patients, which drew over 30 international guests, including representatives from British political parties. Their presence reflected strong local recognition and support for the centre’s community contributions.

In addition to cultural promotion, Saigon Lotus showcases the richness of Vietnamese cuisine through traditional dishes and street food served during community events such as the Mid-Autumn Festival held on October 4 this year. Workshops on lantern-making and competitions in preparing spring rolls and bánh chưng (square glutinous rice cake) have helped introduce Vietnamese cultural heritage to international friends.

Beyond cultural activities, Nhung has also turned Saigon Lotus into a nurturing space for youth development. Through initiatives like Reading With Me, co-founded and sponsored by Saigon Lotus, children are encouraged to read from an early age to develop empathy, critical thinking, and strong language skills. The centre also organises international English-speaking contests, debates, and talent awards that inspire young people from Việt Nam, the UK, Europe, and the US to grow with kindness, gratitude, and confidence.

Saigon Lotus is not only a place for heritage preservation but also a hub for nurturing and training the younger generation. The centre proudly offers scholarships and paid internships to young people in Middleton and Manchester in areas such as customer service, barista and Vietnamese culinary training, along with life skills and leadership courses designed to help them live healthier and happier lives while developing creativity, adaptability, and essential life competencies.

More than just a restaurant, Saigon Lotus has become a vibrant hub of culture and arts — a shared home where Vietnamese traditions, hospitality, and community spirit flourish. From authentic cuisine and traditional crafts to volunteer and educational initiatives, it stands as a living bridge that honours Việt Nam's heritage, connects generations, and touches the hearts of international friends. — VNA/VNS