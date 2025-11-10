Slovak Culture Day celebrated in Hồ Chí Minh City

HCM CITY — The Slovak Culture Day was held in HCM City last weekend, marking 75 years of diplomatic relations between Việt Nam and Slovakia (1950–2025).

The event brought together Marian Veres, Chargé d’Affaires a.i. of Slovakia in Việt Nam; Ha Thanh, Chairwoman of the HCM City Union of Friendship Organisations; Hồ Huy, Honorary Consul of Slovakia in HCM City; members of the city's Việt Nam – Slovakia Friendship Association; and representatives of local people.

Highlights included an exhibition titled Party in the 21st Century, featuring 58 works blending photography, painting, and ethnography to showcase traditional Slovak “Party” headpieces worn by unmarried women and brides in the 19th–20th centuries.

Attendees also met the exhibition’s creators, photographers Zuzana Senasiova, Cubomir Sabo, and ethnologist Katrina Sabova. This was the 80th international showing of the exhibition, which has attracted about 2 million visitors worldwide.

The programme also featured a multimedia concert Andy Warhol – Songs of Mother Julia by Slovak opera artist Igor Kucer.

Marian Veres emphasised that the event aimed to introduce Slovak cultural traditions to the Vietnamese public and strengthen friendship and understanding between the two nations.

The Slovak Embassy previously hosted the Slovak Culture Day in Hà Nội on November 6, drawing strong public interest. — VNA/VNS