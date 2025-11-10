Vietnamese excellence celebrated at UK awards gala

LONDON — Outstanding Vietnamese individuals in the UK and across the world were honoured at the Vietnam International Awards (VIAwards) 2025 Gala Night, held at the Leonardo Royal London Tower Bridge Hotel at the weekend.

Attracting nearly 200 distinguished guests from around the globe, the prestigious event was not only an awards ceremony but also a celebration of culture, knowledge and compassion.

Following a rigorous selection process carried out by a panel of seasoned judges across diverse fields, the organising committee officially honoured 10 exceptional individuals, each representing one of the following categories: Entrepreneur, Law, Finance, Education, Hospitality & Tourism, Arts, Health & Beauty, Technology and Humanitarian Service. These honourees exemplify innovation, dedication and the desire to create meaningful global impact.

The winners of the VIAwards 2025 include CEO of Dunskey Estate Anne Tristine Nguyễn; Dr Nguyễn Minh Dũng, a paediatric hepatology specialist at King’s College Hospital; founder and festival director of Star Nhà Ease Tuyết Vân Huỳnh; and head chef and founder of The Saigon Kitchen and Resilient Women’s Club Network Trịnh Tiến Trung.

The list also names the managing director of UK LINKS GROUP LTD, Phương Thảo Nguy; co-founder of VietPro UK and recipient of the ICAEW Knox Prize Hiền Võ; founder and executive chairman of KOTO (Know One, Teach One) Jimmy Phạm; the creator of DrugPipe, ViDeBERTa and VietMedKG Dr Hy Trường Sơn; and celebrated journalist, author and former Member of Parliament Mr Chris Mullin.

The gala evening was a rich celebration of arts and heritage. Highlights included a contemporary dance performance retelling the Vietnamese legend of Lạc Long Quân and Âu Cơ, using movement, music and storytelling to awaken cultural memory and convey how heritage inspires the present and future.

Audiences were also moved by a powerful opera excerpt from The Phantom of the Opera and an elegant áo dài showcase by designer Lan Hương, celebrating Vietnamese grace through intricate embroidery and traditional silhouettes.

The charity auction exceeded expectations, featuring symbolic and culturally rich items such as a silk áo dài from La Khê village featuring the Phượng Thọ motif – symbolising longevity and prosperity – and ceramic boots by Bát Tràng Museum, a replica of the artwork The Ceramic Boots by the National Artisan Vũ Thắng. Each item told a story of craftsmanship, creativity and cultural pride.

All proceeds from the auction will be dedicated to community support initiatives for the Vietnamese diaspora in the UK, reinforcing VIAwards’ commitment to social impact and humanitarian values.

As part of the VIAwards 2025 celebration, the official delegation took part in the Lord Mayor’s Show in London, one of the UK’s most iconic and historic parades. The event gathered hundreds of international organisations and cultural groups, highlighting global diversity and unity.

The participation of the VIAwards delegation not only showcased a vibrant modern Việt Nam to the world but also marked a meaningful step in promoting Vietnamese excellence and cultural identity on the international stage.

Founded in the United Kingdom in 2022, VIAwards is an independent, non-profit initiative with a mission to connect the global Vietnamese community and promote a positive, lasting impact. VIAwards honours individuals and organisations creating meaningful change – for the community, for the future and for an inspired Việt Nam. — VNS