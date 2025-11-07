Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Life & Style

Night at the museum

November 07, 2025 - 15:09
Experience the Việt Nam Fine Arts Museum like never before with ‘Museum Night’. Enjoy famous artworks accompanied by storytelling and classical music, join art talks, create your own masterpieces and soak in a cool, relaxed evening atmosphere. A unique cultural experience for both art lovers and the curious alike.

see also

More on this story

Life & Style

HBSO to restage Swan Lake

The HCM City Ballet Symphony Orchestra and Opera (HBSO) will add more shows of the classical ballet Swan Lake at the Opera House on November 8 and 9 to express appreciation for the overwhelmingly enthusiastic response and support from audiences.

E-paper

Sci-Tech
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom