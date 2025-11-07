Night at the museum

Experience the Việt Nam Fine Arts Museum like never before with ‘Museum Night’. Enjoy famous artworks accompanied by storytelling and classical music, join art talks, create your own masterpieces and soak in a cool, relaxed evening atmosphere. A unique cultural experience for both art lovers and the curious alike.
Although it has just been released, Brother Hai's Restaurant has quickly captured the attention of young people thanks to its engaging story, high entertainment value and the incorporation of many relatable everyday elements from Vietnamese life.
President Hồ Chí Minh — a national liberation hero and outstanding cultural figure — left a vast legacy of thought, morality, lifestyle, including valuable documents and artefacts linked to the nation’s historic struggles and glorious achievements.
The HCM City Ballet Symphony Orchestra and Opera (HBSO) will add more shows of the classical ballet Swan Lake at the Opera House on November 8 and 9 to express appreciation for the overwhelmingly enthusiastic response and support from audiences.
HCM City tourism saw growth in arrivals in the first ten months of the year, welcoming nearly 6.6 million foreign visitors, representing a year-on-year increase of 18 per cent, according to its Department of Tourism.
The Cần Thơ People’s Committee on Sunday evening inaugurated the Oóc Om Bóc – Ngo Boat Racing Festival 2025 at Bạch Đằng Square in Phú Lợi Ward, attracting large crowds of residents, monks, and ethnic Khmer people from across the region.
Honoured as the World's Best Golf City Destination for two consecutive years (2023, 2024) at the World Golf Awards, Hà Nội is transforming into an international-class golf tourism paradise, poised to attract affluent visitors from around the globe.