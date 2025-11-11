Ancient town Hội An needs urgent restorations post-flooding

HỘI AN — An emergency restoration proposal has been submitted to save the most seriously damaged old houses and relics in the core zone of the ancient town and surrounding heritage-protected areas, raising alarms over potential mass collapses following historic flooding and Typhoon Kalmaegi.

Director of Hội An's Centre for World Cultural Heritage Preservation, Phạm Phú Ngọc, issued the warning after post-flooding field checks of a total of 1,155 architectural relics and old houses in the ancient town.

The centre reported that nine relics had been identified as being in the most dangerous condition, requiring immediate restoration. Fourteen others were listed as heavily damaged, while 30 items had been in ruins for years.

Ngọc said the centre urged strict protection measures for an old house at 23 Tiểu La Street in Hội An, as the main structure could not support the building and it could collapse at any time.

He also said an old house at 68 Trần Phú Street required emergency rescue, as it had been an unsafe living site for three elderly residents aged 80 to 90.

According to the director 83 per cent of more than 1,155 old houses and relics in the ancient town, a UNESCO-recognised world heritage site, are privately owned, yet are included in heritage management documents held by state agencies regarding legal land-ownership rights.

The centre has submitted an overall plan and solutions for long-term preservation and protection of the mass heritage relics, proposing funding of 100 per cent of the restoration costs for the most dangerous houses, or 40 to 100 per cent for completely damaged houses in the heritage core zone.

A dedicated foundation is needed to preserve the world heritage site, old houses and relics in the core zone and surrounding area, ensuring the long-term existence and resilience of heritage and historic architecture through annual flooding and other disasters.

Last year, the former Quảng Nam Province proposed an overall restoration plan for Hội An ancient town and its relics, requiring an estimated fund of VNĐ1.67 trillion (US$66.8 million) between 2030 and 2035 to continue the preservation of the world heritage site.

The province (now merged with Đà Nẵng City) had assigned funds worth VNĐ300 billion ($12 million) for the restoration of nearly 900 relics and old houses in various projects during 1997–2005 and 2012–2022 periods.

The Old Quarter of Hội An ancient town still preserves 80 per cent of its old relics and houses, built between 100 and 200 years ago.

Hội An successfully restored the 400-year-old Japanese Bridge – a popular destination and cultural symbol in the city – through a co-operation deal with the Japanese International Co-operation Agency (JICA) in 2024–2025.

Regarding the shipwreck on the beach of Tân Thành in Hội An, which was exposed on the beach of Tân Thành, 5km from Hội An’s Old Quarter, by flooding and Typhoon Kalmaegi on November 8, Ngọc suggested that an emergency fund should be allocated immediately for excavation at the site, and only qualified archaeological organisations and agencies should be allowed to carry out the work.

The shipwreck is measured at roughly 17.4m in length and 5m in width. Excavation of the remaining section of the ship is underway to allow overall identification of its age and historical significance.

Đà Nẵng City People’s Committee and the city’s Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism have been seeking a proper solution for prompt archaeological surveys of the shipwreck and surrounding locations. — VNS