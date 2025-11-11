Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Life & Style

Việt Nam takes top honour at multicultural cuisine contest in RoK

November 11, 2025 - 10:55
The Vietnamese team won over the judges with their summer rolls and rainbow fried rice, securing the top prize at the recent 15th Multicultural Cuisine Contest in Seoul.
Participants of the 15th Multicultural Cooking Contest pose at Yongsan Family Center in Seoul, Saturday. Photo courtesy of Yongsan District Office

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese flavours stole the spotlight at the recent 15th Multicultural Cuisine Contest in Seoul, where Việt Nam's team clinched first prize with a creative fusion of traditional and Korean tastes.

Organised by the Yongsan Family Centre, the annual event celebrates the district’s cultural diversity, bringing together communities from around the world. This year’s theme, Global Flavours Meet Korean Taste, reflected Yongsan’s vibrant multicultural identity, a district shaped by decades of international influence, home to Seoul’s largest mosque and the cosmopolitan neighbourhood of Itaewon.

Teams from seven countries - Việt Nam, China, Japan, the Philippines, India, Mexico, and Nigeria - competed to create dishes that blend their national cuisines with Korean ingredients such as kimchi, soy sauce, gochujang (chili paste), and doenjang (soybean paste).

The Vietnamese team won over the judges with their summer rolls and rainbow fried rice, securing the top prize. Mexico and China took second and third place, respectively.

Expressing delight after the victory, members of the Vietnamese team said the contest was not only a chance to share Việt Nam's culinary heritage but also to strengthen cultural exchange and friendship among nations.

Beyond the cooking competition, visitors also enjoyed a variety of interactive cultural experiences, from trying on traditional costumes to playing folk games from the participating countries, transforming the event into a lively celebration of global unity through food. — VNA/VNS

dining restaurant chef cuisine culinary food delicacy Gyeongju South Korea

see also

More on this story

Life & Style

Quảng Ninh rocks the night with a cultural spectacle honouring miners

Quảng Ninh Province will stage a spectacular concert titled “Quảng Ninh – Heroic Land of Coal” on November 12, paying tribute to generations of miners and celebrating the province’s vibrant spirit of resilience, creativity and unity. The event also marks a bold step in positioning Quảng Ninh as a dynamic hub for cultural and creative industries.
Life & Style

Where heritage comes alive

Hà Nội is buzzing with excitement as a series of events unfold at the Thăng Long-Hà Nội Festival 2025. From browsing local craft stalls and watching traditional performances to enjoying authentic Vietnamese cuisine, visitors immerse themselves in the vibrant spirit of the capital’s cultural celebration.

E-paper

Sci-Tech
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom