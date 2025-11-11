Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Life & Style

Việt Nam remains attractive destination for Russian travellers

November 11, 2025 - 11:47
Bookings by Russian tourists to Việt Nam and Thailand have risen over the past week, and are expected to extend through April–May next year, according to the Russian Union of Travel Industry (RUTI).
Russian tourists pose for a photo after landing at Cam Ranh International Airport, Khánh Hoà Province. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Bookings by Russian tourists to Việt Nam and Thailand have risen over the past week, and are expected to extend through April–May next year, according to the Russian Union of Travel Industry (RUTI).

The RUTI’s report announced recently indicates that no tours are expected to be canceled in the near future; instead, travel demand is rising sharply, especially ahead of the school holidays.

According to the report, major resorts in Việt Nam have quickly stabilised following Typhoon Kalmaegi.

Andrey Podkolzin, Director of Public Relations of the ITM Group, noted that the situation is under control, with residents and authorities swiftly addressing the storm’s aftermath.

During the typhoon, tourists were not affected as local authorities had promptly provided information, enabling both locals and visitors to take timely precautions, he said.

Travel companies in both Việt Nam and Thailand confirmed that the weather has had little to no impact on tourists’ vacations. — VNA/VNS

Russia tourism destination travel

see also

More on this story

Life & Style

Night at the museum

Experience the Việt Nam Fine Arts Museum like never before with ‘Museum Night’. Enjoy famous artworks accompanied by storytelling and classical music, join art talks, create your own masterpieces and soak in a cool, relaxed evening atmosphere. A unique cultural experience for both art lovers and the curious alike.
Life & Style

Quảng Ninh rocks the night with a cultural spectacle honouring miners

Quảng Ninh Province will stage a spectacular concert titled “Quảng Ninh – Heroic Land of Coal” on November 12, paying tribute to generations of miners and celebrating the province’s vibrant spirit of resilience, creativity and unity. The event also marks a bold step in positioning Quảng Ninh as a dynamic hub for cultural and creative industries.
Life & Style

Where heritage comes alive

Hà Nội is buzzing with excitement as a series of events unfold at the Thăng Long-Hà Nội Festival 2025. From browsing local craft stalls and watching traditional performances to enjoying authentic Vietnamese cuisine, visitors immerse themselves in the vibrant spirit of the capital’s cultural celebration.

E-paper

Sci-Tech
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom