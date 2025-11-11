Việt Nam remains attractive destination for Russian travellers

HÀ NỘI — Bookings by Russian tourists to Việt Nam and Thailand have risen over the past week, and are expected to extend through April–May next year, according to the Russian Union of Travel Industry (RUTI).

The RUTI’s report announced recently indicates that no tours are expected to be canceled in the near future; instead, travel demand is rising sharply, especially ahead of the school holidays.

According to the report, major resorts in Việt Nam have quickly stabilised following Typhoon Kalmaegi.

Andrey Podkolzin, Director of Public Relations of the ITM Group, noted that the situation is under control, with residents and authorities swiftly addressing the storm’s aftermath.

During the typhoon, tourists were not affected as local authorities had promptly provided information, enabling both locals and visitors to take timely precautions, he said.

Travel companies in both Việt Nam and Thailand confirmed that the weather has had little to no impact on tourists’ vacations. — VNA/VNS