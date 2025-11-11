The new sound of Hmong

Your browser does not support the audio element.

The future of the Hmong language and culture in Việt Nam is in good hands and music is at the forefront. Fusing mountain sounds with contemporary styles like rap, NT One, THEENG VANG and Ly Mí Cường, three independent artists from the north of Việt Nam, are showing what it means to be proudly Vietnamese Hmong.