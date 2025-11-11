Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Life & Style

The new sound of Hmong

November 11, 2025 - 18:19
The future of the Hmong language and culture in Việt Nam is in good hands and music is at the forefront. Fusing mountain sounds with contemporary styles like rap, NT One, THEENG VANG and Ly Mí Cường, three independent artists from the north of Việt Nam, are showing what it means to be proudly Vietnamese Hmong.

see also

More on this story

Life & Style

Night at the museum

Experience the Việt Nam Fine Arts Museum like never before with ‘Museum Night’. Enjoy famous artworks accompanied by storytelling and classical music, join art talks, create your own masterpieces and soak in a cool, relaxed evening atmosphere. A unique cultural experience for both art lovers and the curious alike.
Life & Style

Quảng Ninh rocks the night with a cultural spectacle honouring miners

Quảng Ninh Province will stage a spectacular concert titled “Quảng Ninh – Heroic Land of Coal” on November 12, paying tribute to generations of miners and celebrating the province’s vibrant spirit of resilience, creativity and unity. The event also marks a bold step in positioning Quảng Ninh as a dynamic hub for cultural and creative industries.

E-paper

Sci-Tech
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom