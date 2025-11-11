The new sound of Hmong

The future of the Hmong language and culture in Việt Nam is in good hands and music is at the forefront. Fusing mountain sounds with contemporary styles like rap, NT One, THEENG VANG and Ly Mí Cường, three independent artists from the north of Việt Nam, are showing what it means to be proudly Vietnamese Hmong.
Experience the Việt Nam Fine Arts Museum like never before with ‘Museum Night’. Enjoy famous artworks accompanied by storytelling and classical music, join art talks, create your own masterpieces and soak in a cool, relaxed evening atmosphere. A unique cultural experience for both art lovers and the curious alike.
The festival featured an art programme in Aichi that attracted over 10,000 attendees. The performances, which included singing, dancing, circus acts and contemporary displays, were infused with a deep love for the homeland, leaving lasting impressions on many.
Deputy Director of the Hà Nội Department of Tourism Nguyễn Trần Quang emphasised that the four-day festival served a dual mission, honouring and preserving the intangible cultural heritage of the áo dài while boosting tourism and raising public awareness, particularly among the youth, about the importance of national cultural identity.
Highlights included an exhibition titled "Party in the 21st Century", featuring 58 works blending photography, painting, and ethnography to showcase traditional Slovak “Party” headpieces worn by unmarried women and brides in the 19th–20th centuries.
Quảng Ninh Province will stage a spectacular concert titled “Quảng Ninh – Heroic Land of Coal” on November 12, paying tribute to generations of miners and celebrating the province’s vibrant spirit of resilience, creativity and unity. The event also marks a bold step in positioning Quảng Ninh as a dynamic hub for cultural and creative industries.