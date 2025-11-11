Việt Nam, US hold ministerial-level talks on reciprocal trade agreement

WASHINGTON DC — Vietnamese Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyễn Hồng Diên and US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer held the eighth ministerial-level negotiation on a reciprocal trade agreement between the two countries in Washington D.C, on Monday (local time), ahead of technical discussions scheduled for November 12–14.

In an open, frank and constructive atmosphere, the two officials exchanged and determined directions for handling major remaining issues, and spent time discussing bilateral trade relations.

Greer praised progress made so far, including the two sides’ adoption of the Joint Statement on a Framework for an Agreement on Reciprocal, Fair, and Balanced Trade, calling it an important step towards completing the negotiations. He also commended Việt Nam's systematic and pragmatic approach in addressing the US's proposals and acknowledged the constructive spirit of the Vietnamese delegation.

For his part, Diên reaffirmed Việt Nam's determination to build a balanced and sustainable trade relationship with the US. He said finalising the reciprocal trade pact would help reinforce bilateral cooperation beyond trade, in line with the two countries’ Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Diên mentioned measures Việt Nam has taken to boost bilateral trade and proposed several steps to accelerate the negotiation process. He also urged both sides to maintain a flexible and practical approach for the practical interests of both sides.

Greer welcomed the proposals and asked the US technical team to study them further for follow-up discussions with Việt Nam.

Both sides agreed that the ministerial session was a key milestone in dealing with the pending issues so as to soon finalise an agreement on reciprocal trade that would deliver tangible benefits for both countries.

Earlier in late October, the two countries have reached a Framework for an Agreement on Reciprocal, Fair, and Balanced Trade on the occasion of US President Donald Trump's and Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính’s attendance at the 47th ASEAN Summit and related summits in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

According to the joint statement, Việt Nam will provide preferential market access for substantially all US industrial and agricultural exports to Việt Nam.

The US will maintain at 20 per cent the reciprocal tariffs, as outlined in Executive Order 14257 of April 2, 2025, as amended, on originating goods of Việt Nam, and will also identify products from the list set out in Annex III to Executive Order 14346 of September 5, 2025, Potential Tariff Adjustments for Aligned Partners, to receive a zero per cent reciprocal tariff rate.

The US and Việt Nam have also committed to address and prevent barriers to US agricultural products in the Vietnamese market, including with regard to US regulatory oversight and acceptance of currently agreed certificates issued by US regulatory authorities. — VNA/VNS