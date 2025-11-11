Pepper exports maintains over 25% growth

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’s pepper exports maintained strong growth momentum of over 25 per cent, earning nearly US$1.4 billion in the first ten months of 2025.

According to the Vietnam Pepper and Spice Association (VPSA), the country exported 19,430 tonnes of pepper in October, including 16,464 tonnes of black and 2,966 tonnes of white pepper, with a total value of $129.5 million.

While export volume and value dropped slightly from September, both rose year-on-year by 5.1 per cent and 7.7 per cent, respectively. Average export prices stood at $6,443 per tonne for black pepper and $8,392 per tonne for white pepper.

In the first ten months, Việt Nam exported 206,427 tonnes of pepper worth nearly $1.4 billion, down 5.9 per cent in volume but up 25.4 per cent in value from a year earlier. The US remained the largest market, importing 44,262 tonnes (21.4 per cent), followed by the UAE, China, India and Germany.

On the import side, Việt Nam brought in 37,783 tonnes of pepper worth nearly $237 million, a sharp increase from last year. Brazil was the largest supplier, accounting for nearly half of total imports.

While Việt Nam retains its global leadership in pepper exports, competition from Brazil is intensifying as the South American country boosts output and benefits from a weaker currency and lower logistics costs.

Meanwhile, cinnamon exports also performed well, reaching nearly 99,463 tonnes worth $249.5 million in the same period, up 25.1 per cent in volume and 13.2 per cent in value year-on-year, with India, the US, Bangladesh, the UAE and China among key buyers. — VNA/VNS