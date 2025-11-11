Việt Nam and Netherlands strengthen cooperation in green, smart logistics

By Hoàng Hà

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam and the Netherlands will promote digital transformation and the use of clean energy in port operations, aiming to build smart, green and carbon-free port models.

Deputy Minister of Construction Nguyễn Xuân Sang made these remarks at a workshop titled 'From Dock to Runway' held on November 10 in Hà Nội.

The workshop featured discussion sessions on developing smart and green airports and seaports as well as smart and green logistics, with the goal of enhancing bilateral cooperation in sustainable connectivity infrastructure, innovation and energy transition.

Experts and delegates attending the event said that developing smart, green seaports and airports will bring economic advantages and create momentum for sustainable growth and green development.

Modern transport infrastructure helps optimise economic operations, reduce energy consumption and logistics costs, increase productivity, attract investment and expand trade, thus enhancing a country’s competitiveness in the global supply chain.

Applying renewable energy and modern equipment and reducing carbon emissions from aviation and seaport operations will contribute to Việt Nam’s commitment to achieving net zero emissions by 2050, experts said.

Developing green and smart airports and seaports creates high-quality jobs in technology, logistics and environmental engineering. It also improves working conditions and reduces noise and pollution for communities surrounding major infrastructure areas.

Representatives from the Dutch business delegation said that the Netherlands has extensive experience in developing sustainable port and aviation infrastructure, especially through models like Rotterdam Port and Schiphol Airport, two global icons of logistics and green operations.

Dutch companies offer comprehensive solutions ranging from dredging and infrastructure construction to digitalisation of operations, logistics automation and emissions reduction.

The Netherlands' Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Aukje de Vries said that 27 leading Dutch enterprises joined the business delegation visiting Việt Nam from November 10 to 13 to strengthen bilateral economic cooperation, particularly in logistics and infrastructure.

"They bring world-class expertise in smart port and airport design, in dredging, digital logistics and training," she said.

Sang expressed his appreciation for the Netherlands’ cooperation in developing seaports, aviation and green logistics. He emphasised that the workshop was a valuable opportunity for Việt Nam to learn from international experience and apply advanced technologies to infrastructure management and modern transport operations.

According to the deputy minister, cooperation between Việt Nam and the Netherlands in seaports and aviation has been strengthened over many years, forming a solid foundation for connecting seaports, airports, logistics and people.

He outlined several priority directions for future cooperation, including development of green and smart seaports and sustainable aviation along with building a multimodal connection model linking seaports, aviation and logistics to form a green infrastructure and innovation ecosystem.

The two countries also agreed to promote business networking programmes, encourage research collaboration and technology transfer and support start-ups in green logistics and digital supply chains.

At the workshop, several Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) were signed, including an MoU on the extension of cooperation in training and development of maritime workers between the Việt Nam Maritime Administration and STC International.

Another MoU on strategic cooperation in logistics was signed by Moovle and Van der Leun Việt Nam, while an MoU on strategic cooperation in developing green technology for the maritime industry was also signed between Damen Shipyards and Xuân Thiên Group.

The two countries will also boost cooperation in research and planning for smart airports, focusing on applying artificial intelligence (AI), big data and digital technologies in management, operation and air traffic coordination.

Collaboration will be enhanced in aviation logistics, especially in cold supply chains, international freight transport and the development of logistics centres.

The two sides proposed establishing an annual Việt Nam–Netherlands Aviation Dialogue Forum to share policies and green standards and promote PPP investment cooperation in the airport sector.

As for the integration of seaports, airports and logistics, Sang suggested building a triple-port development model to connect maritime transport, aviation and innovation centres, as discussed by Rotterdam and HCM City.

He also recommended increasing business exchanges and connecting Vietnamese logistics start-ups with Dutch corporations and research institutes to foster innovation and digital trade in the supply chain.

At the workshop, Hoàng Hồng Giang, deputy director of the Việt Nam Maritime and Waterways Administration, noted that both Việt Nam and the Netherlands are maritime nations with longstanding seafaring traditions and great potential for cooperation.

“The Netherlands is among the world’s leading maritime countries, with a modern port system and advanced governance model. Việt Nam is also promoting the development of a synchronised, modern and sustainable seaport system aligned with its national green growth and digital transformation strategy,” Giang said.

He expressed appreciation for the continued support and partnership of the Dutch government and companies in developing Việt Nam’s maritime, waterway and transport sectors, and hoped for even broader and more effective cooperation frameworks in the future.

Experts from both countries also highlighted the need to expand aviation logistics and to develop logistics centres in Long Thành, Nội Bài and Chu Lai, areas attracting Dutch investment interest.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Việt Nam proposed organising visits, surveys and exchanges to share experiences in aviation safety and sustainable development.

Giang also suggested sharing expertise in applying advanced technologies in the aviation supply chain, such as the Airport Collaborative Decision-Making System and Digital Identification System, to optimise operations and improve the passenger experience. VNS