Techcombank secures higher rating from Fitch Ratings and S&P Global Ratings

HÀ NỘI — Fitch Ratings has assigned first time long-term issuer default ratings (IDR) of ‘BB-’ with a ‘Positive Outlook’ to Techcombank.

At the same time, Fitch has assigned Techcombank a viability rating (VR) of ‘bb-’ and a Government support rating (GSR) of ‘bb-’ while highlighting the 'funding & liquidity' score of ‘bb’.

Within three months, Techcombank has consistently been rated highly by two of the world’s leading credit rating agencies, Fitch Ratings and S&P Global Ratings, reaffirming the bank’s robust capital base, effective risk management and sustainable growth strategy.

The 'positive' outlook reflects Fitch’s confidence in Techcombank’s resilient balance sheet, robust funding profile, and prudent risk management framework, as well as the bank’s continued progress in diversifying its loan portfolio and maintaining stable asset quality across economic cycles.

Notably, Fitch highlighted Techcombank’s strong Funding & Liquidity position with a top-tier ‘bb’ score, citing its solid deposit base with a “higher portion of low-cost deposits relative to the peer average” and ample liquidity buffers.

Techcombank holds the highest capitalisation among Fitch-rated Vietnamese banks, with a Fitch Core Capital (FCC) ratio of 13.9 per cent and a Tier 1 capital ratio of 14.2 per cent as at September 2025. Fitch emphasised that this strong capital position provides the bank with significant capacity to mitigate concentration risk. Fitch further noted that “the bank’s reported capitalisation metrics are poised to benefit from the implementation of Circular 14/2025”.

Fitch highlighted Techcombank’s superior profitability, with an operating profit to risk-weighted assets (RWA) ratio of 2.7 per cent, significantly outperforming domestic peers. The agency attributed the bank’s sustained earnings power to its efficient funding cost management, diversified revenue streams, and strong contribution from non-interest income.

Additionally, Fitch also recognised Techcombank’s disciplined underwriting standards and robust collateral management, reflected in its non-performing loan (NPL) ratio of 1.2 per cent, among the lowest in Việt Nam’s banking system.

Alex Macaire, Group Chief Financial Officer at Techcombank, said: “Fitch Ratings’ assignment with a positive outlook is an objective testament to Techcombank’s relentless commitment and efforts. This marks the second time in 2025 that we have received a positive rating from leading international credit rating agencies, reflecting strong recognition of our financial strength and strategic direction.

"Techcombank remains committed to pursuing sustainable growth, delivering superior customer experiences, creating long-term value for shareholders and the community, and contributing meaningfully to Việt Nam’s economic progress.”

On August 25, Techcombank's credit rating was also upgraded to BB by S&P Global Ratings.

For the first nine months of 2025, Techcombank reported a pre-tax profit of VNĐ23.4 trillion, up 2.4 per cent year-on-year, leading private-sector banks. In Q3 2025 alone, pre-tax profit reached VNĐ8.3 trillion, a 14.4 per cent increase, marking the bank’s highest quarterly profit to date. Techcombank also maintained its industry-leading CASA ratio, with operational efficiency metrics surpassing expectations amid a challenging market environment.

Recently, Techcombank was included in the VNSI20 Index, recognising the top 20 companies with the highest ESG scores on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HOSE), further affirming its commitment to sustainable development and excellent corporate governance. —VNS