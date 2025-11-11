Viettel and Z76 showcase cutting-edge defence technologies in Thailand

BANGKOK — Viettel Manufacturing and Z76 are putting Việt Nam on the regional defence map at the Defence & Security 2025 Exhibition in Thailand, presenting a suite of high-tech, self-developed products to ASEAN’s leading defence and security event. The exhibition, which opened on November 10, brings together more than 617 companies and brands from 38 countries, spanning land, sea, air, space and cybersecurity sectors.

Deputy General Director of Viettel Manufacturing Tăng Trường Sơn said the company is showcasing three major product ecosystems: Viettel AI, the 5G telecommunications network and telecommunication infrastructure solutions, including a 5G Private system designed exclusively for defence.

In artificial intelligence (AI), Viettel is introducing four core platforms: Cyberbot – a virtual assistant for public officials and court staff; Data – a big data analytics platform supporting governmental reporting; Digital Twin – creating digital replicas for telecom stations, remote antenna control and smart city applications; and AI API solutions – converting speech to text and vice versa.

Sơn noted strong visitor interest in Viettel’s defence-focused 5G Private network, defence and aerospace manufacturing capabilities, defence-grade fibre-optic products and unmanned aerial vehicles. He highlighted the exhibition as a key opportunity to connect with potential partners, especially from Thailand and India.

Making its debut with a dedicated booth, Z76 is also presenting advanced, self-developed technologies, said Col. Nguyễn Hữu Lợi, Deputy Director of Business.

Exhibits include camouflage materials, sniper suits, low-emission uniforms, defence paints and military medical equipment for field treatment. Lợi said he hopes these innovations, particularly camouflage solutions, will draw attention from international partners.

This year’s event features a full spectrum of defence technologies: weapons systems, firearms, missiles, tanks, UAVs, transport and naval vessels, satellites and telecommunications equipment, electronic warfare systems, fire-control systems, launchers and military software and hardware for cyber defence and disaster response.

In homeland security, exhibitors are showing the latest in surveillance, intrusion alarms, access and electronic security, personal firearms, body armour, riot control gear, protective gloves, night-vision technology and communication jamming devices.

Special focus this year is on advances in cybersecurity and AI for defence applications.

Running until November 13, the exhibition also hosts seminars and technology forums exploring trends in AI, autonomous weapons, cybersecurity and UAVs, along with ethical, legal and governance challenges. Discussions will also enhance understanding of international law, including International Humanitarian Law and related conventions. — VNS