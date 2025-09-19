AI-based cybersecurity attacks on the rise

HCM CITY — Nearly 300 domestic and foreign cybersecurity experts and leaders from enterprises and organisations exchanged experiences, technology trends and solutions for applying artificial intelligence (AI) in information security at the CIO CSO Summit 2025 held in HCM City on Thursday.

The annual event, with a theme “Unleash the future of cyber defence in the AI-driven age”, featured in-depth discussions with experts and demonstrations of defence solutions to help cybersecurity teams of organisations and enterprises improve their capacity and be ready to respond to threats.

Nguyễn Đức Hiển, deputy head of the Central Committee for Policy and Strategy, said that cybersecurity is a fundamental condition for the country’s socio-economic development and a "shield" to protect data sovereignty and national infrastructure.

Given the importance of cybersecurity, many countries around the world have issued strategies and policies to ensure cybersecurity safety, Hiển said.

However, there are significant challenges in ensuring cybersecurity in the context of the AI ​​explosion, he said.

To respond to these challenges, the conference created a forum for exchanges of solutions and experiences from domestic and foreign experts, he said.

Experts said that the development of AI and its application in cybersecurity has also increased AI-based cybersecurity attacks on a larger scale.

Enterprises need to grasp trends, restructure information security strategies, and improve security maturity in the era of AI-driven operations, they said.

According to the Viettel Threat Intelligence system, in the first six months of the year, Việt Nam recorded more than 8.5 million stolen accounts, 530,000 distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks and 191 data leaks exposing more than three billion customer records.

At the summit, VCS Intel Hub was debuted, marking the country’s first community platform for cybersecurity knowledge sharing.

With millions of threats tracked daily, the VCS Intel Hub connects businesses, organisations, and leading cybersecurity experts for sharing alerts, threat reports, and attack trends.

The platform is designed for coordinated incident response, offering mutual support against threats, fostering local knowledge and optimising the effective application of AI in security. — VNS