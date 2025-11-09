Ministry of Health rolls out comprehensive strategies to boost organ transplantation

HCM CITY — Nearly 500 experts, doctors and scientists from Việt Nam and abroad gathered in Hồ Chí Minh City on November 8 for the 10th Annual Scientific Conference of the Việt Nam Society for Organ Transplantation. The event served as a key forum for sharing expertise and outlining strategies to advance the country’s organ transplantation system.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Deputy Minister of Health Nguyễn Tri Thức lauded the remarkable advancements in Việt Nam’s organ transplantation sector, highlighting improvements in surgical techniques, post-transplant care and intensive care.

The Ministry of Health is implementing a range of comprehensive strategies to advance the organ transplantation sector, he said, noting that one of the key upcoming tasks is to finalise the legal framework for organ donation and transplantation.

According to Professor Dr Phạm Gia Khánh, President of the Việt Nam Society for Organ Transplantation, the country has achieved full autonomy in organ retrieval and transplantation techniques, successfully performing complex procedures, introducing new drugs and applying advanced surgical technologies.

“Việt Nam has not only mastered organ retrieval and transplantation techniques but has also successfully carried out many complicated transplants, using new drugs and applying advanced surgical methods comparable to those in countries with developed medical systems,” Prof Khánh said.

Currently, 31 hospitals nationwide are performing regular organ transplants. On average, about 1,000 organ and tissue transplants are carried out each year, with success rates and post-transplant survival comparable to developed nations.

The number of registered organ donors continues to grow, with 143,477 people having registered to donate and 225 cases of organ donation after brain death recorded across the country.

The conference featured discussions on various specialised topics, including the current status and 30-year development roadmap for organ transplantation in Việt Nam, organ allocation systems, robotic-assisted kidney transplantation, optimisation of marginal donors, and experiences in expanding donor sources from Thailand, Australia and the Republic of Korea.

Other key sessions focused on liver, kidney, heart, lung, stem cell and corneal transplantation; anaesthesia and resuscitation; organ donation coordination; and the use of artificial intelligence in transplant management.

This year’s event also marked a milestone as, for the first time, live demonstration surgeries of kidney and liver transplants were conducted at Military Hospital 175, showcasing the advanced technical capacity and growing international cooperation of Vietnamese medical professionals.— VNS