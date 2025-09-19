Politics & Law
Hà Nội signs MoU with VAFIE to lure capital through 2030

September 19, 2025 - 08:36
The signing ceremony of the co-operation memorandum of understanding (MoU) on investment promotion in Hà Nội from 2025 to 2030. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — The Hanoi Department of Finance and the Vietnam Association of Foreign Invested Enterprises (VAFIE) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to collaborate on investment promotion in the capital from this year to 2030.

Under the MoU, the two sides will jointly develop Hà Nội’s 2026–2030 investment promotion plan, build long-term strategies to attract capital that align with the city’s socio-economic trajectory, produce studies to support promotional efforts, identify priority markets, propose action plans, and design incentives for companies and investors.

VAFIE, for its part, will also collect its members’ creative ideas and policy recommendations on Hà Nội’s socio-economic future and pass them straight to local authorities for consideration.

The MoU also envisions a flurry of activities starting in 2025 and stretching through 2030: investment promotion events, business dialogues, conferences, and thematic seminars designed to forge connections among local officials, economists, business leaders, and investors.

Hà Nội is set to warmly welcome delegations and investors interested in its projects and investment climate. It is also seeking VAFIE’s advice on hosting major regular events, both domestically and internationally, starting next year.

VAFIE Chairman Dr Nguyễn Anh Tuấn believed that Hà Nội would be able to link up with foreign experts, organisations, member companies and multinational corporations through these efforts.

At the signing ceremony, the department introduced new software that digitises and tracks comprehensive data on local investment projects, which has already won praise from investors for its innovative approach to investment promotion. With these changes, Hà Nội is steadily building a transparent, fair playground for businesses and fast becoming a magnet for foreign capital. — VNS

