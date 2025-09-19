Hải Phòng powers up with new industrial cluster boost

HÀ NỘI — Hải Phòng is set to supercharge its industrial landscape with the green light for the Tiến Cường 3 industrial cluster, a bold investment of over VNĐ750 billion (US$29.6 million) in Quyết Thắng Commune.

Spanning 57.2 hectares, the project will be developed by Tiến Phát Industrial Infrastructure Investment Joint Stock Company. Site clearance is slated to begin in the third quarter of this year and continue through to the third quarter of 2026, with technical infrastructure construction planned until early 2028.

Tiến Cường 3 is designed as a multi-sector hub focused on clean and environmentally friendly industries, including electrical equipment, electronics, computers, optics, high-tech supporting industries, machinery, automobile manufacturing and food processing.

To align with the Politburo’s resolution on private sector development, Hải Phòng has mandated that at least 5 per cent of the cluster’s land be reserved for high-tech companies, small- and medium-sized enterprises and startups.

This new cluster brings Hải Phòng’s total number of industrial clusters to 80, covering a combined area of 3,837.5 hectares, further cementing the northern port city’s position as a dynamic manufacturing and innovation centre. — VNS