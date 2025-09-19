Politics & Law
Home Economy

Hải Phòng powers up with new industrial cluster boost

September 19, 2025 - 09:31
The 57.2-ha cluster will be developed by Tiến Phát Industrial Infrastructure Investment Joint Stock Company.
A view of Tràng Duệ Industrial Park in Hải Phòng. Hải Phòng has approved the establishment of Tiến Cường 3 industrial cluster with a total investment of more than VNĐ750 billion. — VNA/VNS Photo Vũ Sinh

HÀ NỘI — Hải Phòng is set to supercharge its industrial landscape with the green light for the Tiến Cường 3 industrial cluster, a bold investment of over VNĐ750 billion (US$29.6 million) in Quyết Thắng Commune.

Spanning 57.2 hectares, the project will be developed by Tiến Phát Industrial Infrastructure Investment Joint Stock Company. Site clearance is slated to begin in the third quarter of this year and continue through to the third quarter of 2026, with technical infrastructure construction planned until early 2028.

Tiến Cường 3 is designed as a multi-sector hub focused on clean and environmentally friendly industries, including electrical equipment, electronics, computers, optics, high-tech supporting industries, machinery, automobile manufacturing and food processing.

To align with the Politburo’s resolution on private sector development, Hải Phòng has mandated that at least 5 per cent of the cluster’s land be reserved for high-tech companies, small- and medium-sized enterprises and startups.

This new cluster brings Hải Phòng’s total number of industrial clusters to 80, covering a combined area of 3,837.5 hectares, further cementing the northern port city’s position as a dynamic manufacturing and innovation centre. — VNS

Hải Phòng City port socio-economic development

