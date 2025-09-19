New cashew, agro-food processing factory opens in Đồng Nai

ĐỒNG NAI — Gia Bảo Corporation Joint Stock Company on Friday inaugurated the Bà Tư Bình Phước Agricultural and Food Processing Factory in Đồng Nai Province, aiming to strengthen Việt Nam’s cashew industry and raise the value of farm produce.

Built on 20,000sq.m in Đồng Tâm Commune, the factory has a designed capacity of 4,000 tonnes a year. It will process cashews, macadamia nuts and other nutrient-rich products to meet growing domestic and global demand.

Speaking at the opening, Gia Bảo CJSC chairman Trần Văn Sơn said the factory’s first phase was completed in nine months thanks to local support. “From semi-manual roasting to oil-free processing and products like cashew milk and snacks, we believe the factory will open green horizons for Đồng Nai and rural communities nationwide,” he said.

The plant is expected to create jobs, enhance processing quality, and add value to Vietnamese agricultural products while advancing the company’s 3F (Farm–Factory–Food) ecosystem strategy.

Vice chairwoman of Bình Phước Ward’s People’s Committee Hoàng Thuý Vũ said the project reflects the locality’s support for enterprises. “The presence of Gia Bảo CJSC in Đồng Nai is a vivid testament to the entrepreneurial spirit and aspiration of Vietnamese businesses to reach further,” she noted.

Founded in 2010 and inheriting the “Bà Tư Bình Phước” brand established in 1987, Gia Bảo CJSC has affirmed its role in processing and exporting cashews and other farm produce. At the event, the company also launched the “Bà Tư Đồng Nai Cashew Industrial Cluster” project and signed a strategic partnership with Taiwan’s GeDeng Company to boost exports to Taiwan and Southeast Asia.

Gia Bảo introduced a community initiative, “Livelihood under the Cashew Canopy,” in cooperation with the Việt Nam Food Bank Network and local partners. The project promotes intercropping, contract farming, organic practices, and cooperatives to ensure sustainable livelihoods for hundreds of farming households in Đồng Nai, with plans to expand nationwide. — VNS