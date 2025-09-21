VIBE 2025 to fuel growth of VN’s architecture, interior and construction sectors

HCM CITY — The Vietnam Interior and Build Expo (VIBE 2025), to be held at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre in HCM City from October 1 to 4, will serve not only as a trading platform but also as a venue for Vietnamese enterprises in architecture, interior, and construction sectors to showcase their creativity and innovation.

Jointly organised by the Handicraft and Wood Industry Association of HCM City (HAWA) and the Saigon Association of Construction & Building Materials, VIBE 2025 is set to feature 550 booths, an increase of 60 per cent compared to last year.

While last year’s event saw 70 per cent of participating companies coming from the interior sector, this year will have stronger participation from construction businesses such as cement, paint, roofing materials and tiles, according to the organisers.

Under the theme “Next in Space,” the expo will showcase a wide range of products, ranging from distinctive design styles to next-generation materials and globally aligned furniture trends, with many making their debut at the event.

A key feature of VIBE 2025 is the comprehensive renewal of its event series, aimed at building a pioneering professional ecosystem that fosters both knowledge exchange and creativity.

Among the highlights is the V-Talk Forum, which will bring together leading experts to discuss pressing challenges facing the industry.

In addition, for the first time, the organisers will also partner with the HCM City Association of Architects to host a Continuing Professional Development (CPD) seminar themed “Culture – Materials – Technology in Sustainable Architecture 2050.” This forum will not only provide a platform for architects to exchange knowledge but also enable them to earn CPD points, a requirement for strengthening professional capacity and practice.

The event will also include a seminar on “Quality and Value in Interior Design”, organised in collaboration with the Vietnam Interior Design Association, and another on “AI in Architecture & Archicad 29” hosted by Green Ds Solution and Graphisoft Archicad, offering participants the latest industry updates.

In the lead-up to the exhibition, the organisers convened a meeting on September 18 in HCM City with nearly 150 participating enterprises, equipping them with essential skills and knowledge to maximise business opportunities at the expo.

Nguyễn Quốc Khanh, head of the VIBE 2025 organising committee, emphasised that the exhibition serves as a professional “playground” to enhance the value of products made by domestic producers and distributors.

He said: “Through VIBE, we aim to support Vietnamese enterprises in achieving robust growth in the domestic market. To reach this goal, businesses must strengthen their design capabilities and ensure product distribution aligns with real market demand.” — VNS