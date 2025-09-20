Politics & Law
Home Economy

Việt Nam, South Korea boost AI, semiconductor cooperation

September 20, 2025 - 12:16
The agreement covers policy consultation, human resources development, technology transfer, research and development (R&D), information exchange and ecosystem building.

 

Nguyễn Khắc Lịch, director general of the Information Technology Industry Department (left), and Wang Sung Ho, vice chairman of the Korea Fabless Industry Association, signed a Memorandum of Understanding on AI and semiconductor industry cooperation. — Photo courtesy of the Vietnamese department

SEOUL — The Information Technology Industry Department under Việt Nam’s Ministry of Science and Technology and the Korea Fabless Industry Association (KFIA) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to bolster cooperation in artificial intelligence (AI) and semiconductors.

The MoU covers policy consultation, human resources training, technology transfer, research and development (R&D), information sharing and ecosystem development.

The signing ceremony took place during an international seminar on “Artificial Intelligence and Semiconductors – Opportunities for Cooperation and Investment between Việt Nam and South Korea”, co-organised by the Information Technology Industry Department and South Korea’s National IT Industry Promotion Agency (NIPA) in Seoul.

This was the first international seminar on AI and semiconductors to be held in South Korea, marking the start of annual investment promotion activities between the two countries in strategic technology fields.

The event gathered major organisations and businesses, including NIPA, Amkor Technology, FPT Semiconductor and CMC. Participants exchanged views on global semiconductor trends, Việt Nam’s development policies and prospects for new partnerships.

Participations at the seminar.

Semiconductors are considered the backbone of high-tech industries, while AI is a rapidly expanding field with far-reaching effects on economic and social development.

Việt Nam has introduced numerous policies to encourage high-tech investment, particularly in these two strategic sectors. With political stability, a favourable legal framework and a growing international profile, the country is emerging as an attractive destination for leading technology groups such as Samsung, Amkor Technology, Hana Micron, Intel, Synopsys, Renesas Electronics and USI Electronic.

This investment inflow is not only shaping a semiconductor supply chain in Việt Nam but also creating opportunities to integrate chip production with AI applications, thereby adding greater value to the economy.

The MoU between the Information Technology Industry Department and KFIA marks an important milestone in Việt Nam–South Korea relations. It paves the way for joint projects, brings mutual benefits, and contributes to the development of the global semiconductor industry. — BIZHUB/VNS

