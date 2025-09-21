Hưng Yên addresses management challenges in industrial clusters

HƯNG YÊN — The Hưng Yên Provincial People’s Committee on Friday held a conference to resolve difficulties in managing and operating industrial clusters previously overseen by district authorities, following the implementation of the two-tier local government model.

To date, 34 industrial clusters have been put into operation and 10 have welcomed secondary investment projects. The remaining clusters are completing procedures for technical infrastructure development, with 12 having been licensed for centralised wastewater treatment systems.

However, many industrial clusters formerly managed by district-level authorities still lack synchronised technical infrastructure due to limited investment budgets, particularly centralised wastewater treatment systems.

Some essential infrastructure has been built by secondary enterprises themselves, but it does not fully meet planning requirements or environmental standards. Most land rental projects within these clusters select plots with convenient road access, affecting overall planning, infrastructure investment and future secondary project attraction. Land clearance and compensation have also faced numerous challenges, delaying many projects.

At the conference, delegates focused on clarifying existing obstacles in managing and operating industrial clusters and proposed solutions to improve their efficiency and investment appeal. Currently, 19 industrial clusters are partially managed by former district-level authorities, while nine are fully under district management.

Speaking at the event, Nguyễn Quang Hưng, Standing Vice Chairman of the Hưng Yên People’s Committee, requested that the Department of Industry and Trade take the lead, coordinating with relevant departments and localities to review the provincial industrial clusters planning network.

Inefficient clusters should be removed from the plan, he said.

Based on Government Decree 139/2025/NĐ-CP dated June 12, he suggested studying and advising on transferring all industrial clusters from district to commune or ward-level management, aligning with State management responsibilities on land, environment, labour and security.

The Department of Industry and Trade was also tasked with working with relevant agencies to propose plans for handing over industrial clusters to infrastructure investors for effective management and operation, as well as developing plans for businesses to invest in wastewater treatment systems in compliance with state regulations. Authorities are reviewing legal status, financial mechanisms and industry characteristics to create unified regulations for industrial cluster management and operations, making conditions more favourable for investors and enterprises.

The provincial leader further asked the Department of Agriculture and Environment to urgently consolidate investor and local authority feedback on industrial cluster management and operations, and submit recommendations for streamlining administrative procedures for land-use rights certificates, land allocation, environmental protection, site clearance and provision of materials for land levelling.

Hưng also reminded investors and enterprises to strictly fulfil their commitments under provincial investment approval decisions, comply with legal requirements in production and business operations and work closely with local authorities on environmental protection, infrastructure investment and investment promotion efforts.

The provincial government pledged to continue supporting and facilitating enterprise operations, contributing to Hưng Yên’s fast and sustainable development. — VNS