Electronics lead Việt Nam’s trade, with China the largest supplier

HÀ NỘI — Computers, electronic products and components continued to dominate Việt Nam’s trade in August, both in exports and imports, according to the Department of Customs under the Ministry of Finance.

Imports in this category reached US$14.13 billion in August, up 2.1 per cent from July. Over the first eight months, imports totalled nearly $96 billion, a year-on-year increase of 38.2 per cent, accounting for almost 32 per cent of the country’s total import value.

China remained the largest supplier with $33.5 billion, up 47.5 per cent. Other major sources were South Korea ($24.1 billion, up 16.9 per cent), Taiwan (nearly $15 billion, up 72.9 per cent) and Japan ($5.4 billion, up 11.7 per cent).

On the export side, computers, electronics and components brought in $10.2 billion in August. In the first eight months, exports in this group reached nearly $67 billion, up 43.1 per cent, accounting for 22 per cent of Việt Nam’s total exports.

The US remained the largest buyer, with $26.1 billion, up 67.7 per cent. China followed with $11.02 billion, up 38.6 per cent, while Hong Kong and the EU also recorded strong growth.

Phones and components showed only modest growth, with exports reaching $5.7 billion in August and $38.2 billion in the first eight months, up just 2.4 per cent. Imports in this group were close to $7 billion, an increase of 18.8 per cent.

Overall, Việt Nam’s trade reached $83.1 billion in August, up 0.9 per cent from July. In the first eight months, turnover amounted to nearly $598 billion, with computers, electronics and phones together accounting for about one-third of total exports and imports. — VNS