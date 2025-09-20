Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Economy

Electronics lead Việt Nam’s trade, with China the largest supplier

September 20, 2025 - 22:07
In the first eight months, Việt Nam's trade turnover reached nearly $598 billion, with computers, electronics and phones making up about one-third of total exports and imports.
In the first eight months, imports of computers, electronic products and parts totalled nearly $96 billion, rising 38.2 per cent year-on-year. — VNA/VNS Photo Danh Lam

HÀ NỘI — Computers, electronic products and components continued to dominate Việt Nam’s trade in August, both in exports and imports, according to the Department of Customs under the Ministry of Finance.

Imports in this category reached US$14.13 billion in August, up 2.1 per cent from July. Over the first eight months, imports totalled nearly $96 billion, a year-on-year increase of 38.2 per cent, accounting for almost 32 per cent of the country’s total import value.

China remained the largest supplier with $33.5 billion, up 47.5 per cent. Other major sources were South Korea ($24.1 billion, up 16.9 per cent), Taiwan (nearly $15 billion, up 72.9 per cent) and Japan ($5.4 billion, up 11.7 per cent).

On the export side, computers, electronics and components brought in $10.2 billion in August. In the first eight months, exports in this group reached nearly $67 billion, up 43.1 per cent, accounting for 22 per cent of Việt Nam’s total exports.

The US remained the largest buyer, with $26.1 billion, up 67.7 per cent. China followed with $11.02 billion, up 38.6 per cent, while Hong Kong and the EU also recorded strong growth.

Phones and components showed only modest growth, with exports reaching $5.7 billion in August and $38.2 billion in the first eight months, up just 2.4 per cent. Imports in this group were close to $7 billion, an increase of 18.8 per cent.

Overall, Việt Nam’s trade reached $83.1 billion in August, up 0.9 per cent from July. In the first eight months, turnover amounted to nearly $598 billion, with computers, electronics and phones together accounting for about one-third of total exports and imports. — VNS

electronics import

see also

More on this story

Economy

Supporting Việt Nam's journey

The FBC ASEAN 2025 Expo has officially opened in Hà Nội, showcasing Vietnam as a rising manufacturing hub in the region. The three-day event, running through September 19, is a game-changer for our manufacturing and supporting industries. With nearly 400 booths featuring cutting-edge technology, components and machinery from around the world, it’s an incredible opportunity for local parts makers to connect with global buyers.
Economy

Thái Bình Economic Zone to become key coastal economic hub of Hưng Yên

Situated within the newly formed Hưng Yên province, the Thái Bình Economic Zone stands as one of the most vital coastal economic areas in the Red River Delta in particular, and Việt Nam in general. Its strategic location — close to major economic centres such as Hà Nội, Hải Phòng, and Quảng Ninh — positions it as a crucial nexus linking northern economic zones.
Economy

New cashew, agro-food processing factory opens in Đồng Nai

The Bà Tư Bình Phước Agricultural and Food Processing Factory on Friday (September 19) officially opened its doors in the southern province of Đồng Nai (formerly Bình Phước Province) to advance a sustainable cashew industry and boost Việt Nam’s farm produce value.

E-paper

Science & Tech
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom