Hoa Phat Agriculture seeds new growth with IPO launch

HÀ NỘI — Hoa Phat Agriculture Development JSC, a subsidiary of Hoa Phat Group, officially submitted its initial public offering (IPO) application to the State Securities Commission of Vietnam (SSC) on September 16. This move opens fresh investment opportunities in Việt Nam’s growing stock market while spotlighting Hoa Phat Agriculture’s positive contributions over the years.

The company’s management confirmed the IPO pricing will not fall below the book value per share, which stood at nearly VNĐ11,887 (US$0.45) as of June 30. Hoa Phat Agriculture plans to offer up to 30 million shares, with funds raised earmarked for investment in farms, animal feed factories, and working capital.

Proceeds from the IPO will also support expanding production, improving the supply chain, and funding growth in the Central and Southern regions.

Hoa Phat Agriculture aims to be listed on the Ho Chi Minh City Stock Exchange (HoSE) by December 2025, with the anticipated stock code HPA.

Hoa Phat Agriculture has consistently been the second-largest contributor to Hoa Phat Group following its core steel business.

In the first half of 2025, it recorded revenues of VNĐ4.3 trillion, accounting for 61 per cent of the total revenue in 2024. Its profit after tax soared to VNĐ939 billion, a 2.3-fold increase compared to the same period in 2024.

Hoa Phat Agriculture projects its net profit for 2025 to reach approximately VNĐ1.6 trillion, corresponding to earnings per share (EPS) of 6.3 VND.

Hoa Phat Group entered the agriculture sector in 2015, establishing Hoa Phat Agriculture as the main entity managing its agricultural investments and production activities.

Over the past decade, the company has solidified its position as a leading player in Việt Nam’s agriculture industry, with a network of factories and farms nationwide. VNS