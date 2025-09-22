State President meets with Boeing’s leader in Seattle

SEATTLE State President Lương Cường received President and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes Stephanie Pope as part of his bilateral activities in Seattle city, Washington State of the US, on September 21 morning (US time).

At the meeting, Pope welcomed the Vietnamese State leader to the company’s headquarters in Seattle, calling it a great honour and a testament to the increasingly close cooperation between the US and Việt Nam.

Discussing Boeing’s strategy and commitments in co-operation with Việt Nam, she affirmed that her company will continue working with Vietnamese airlines to gradually implement agreements between the two sides, thereby further strengthening cooperation with Vietnamese partners.

Vietnam Airlines – the national flag carrier of Việt Nam, currently operates 17 Boeing aircraft, while Vietjet has signed contracts to purchase more than 200 aircraft, with the first deliveries taking place on this occasion, she noted, underscoring the importance of the Southeast Asian market for Boeing.

Agreeing with Pope’s views, President Cường affirmed that Việt Nam – US relations are growing strongly, especially since their upgrade to a comprehensive strategic partnership in 2023. With its dynamic economy, he noted, Việt Nam will be one of the promising markets for Boeing’s modern aircraft.

President Cường highly valued Boeing’s business achievements as well as its cooperation and support for Việt Nam in recent years, showing his delight at the completion of procedures for the handover of new aircraft to Vietnamese partners.

He urged Boeing to continue close coordination to ensure the timely delivery of aircraft under signed contracts, with effective operational plans and financial arrangements.

He expressed his admiration for Boeing’s strong growth as a leading global aircraft manufacturer. He noted that the company’s advanced technologies, utilised by Vietnamese corporations and private enterprises, have delivered high efficiency, enhanced economic connectivity, and contributed to Việt Nam’s socio-economic development.

Regarding Boeing’s commitments to supporting Việt Nam’s development, President Cường proposed that the company soon study and invest in component manufacturing plants and establish a regional-scale maintenance centre for equipment, machinery, and aircraft linked with major airports.

He stressed that such facilities would serve not only the Vietnamese market but also the wider Southeast Asian region.

He also called on Boeing to create favourable conditions for Vietnamese enterprises to gradually join its global supply chain, thereby strengthening the foundation for sustainable and long-term cooperation between the two sides.

The Vietnamese leader affirmed that Việt Nam will provide the best possible conditions, in line with its laws, for US investors in general and Boeing in particular to conduct business and investment effectively and sustainably in the Southeast Asian nation. VNA/VNS