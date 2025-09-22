FPT acquires 10% of Daythree to boost Asia-Pacific operations

HÀ NỘI — FPT Corporation has announced a strategic investment in Daythree Digital Berhad (Daythree), a leading business process outsourcing and systems management provider in Malaysia, by acquiring a 10 per cent equity stake.

This partnership is expected to accelerate FPT's growth in the business process management (BPM) sector, particularly in integrating artificial intelligence (AI) and enhancing service deployment capabilities for large enterprises across the Asia-Pacific region.

FPT aims to leverage this investment to combine its global service delivery capabilities with Daythree's expertise in BPM.

The collaboration is expected to provide comprehensive solutions for large-scale projects throughout the Asia-Pacific region.

It will also open up opportunities to diversify service offerings, particularly in AI-integrated BPM services and systems management.

FPT Software Deputy General Director Nguyễn Khải Hoàn emphasised the increasing demand for BPM services driven by advanced technologies like AI, automation and cloud computing.

He said that the combined business ecosystem and expertise of both parties will help FPT and Daythree enhance their competitive edge in capturing opportunities, delivering greater value to clients and fostering long-term growth.

FPT and Daythree have also signed a Teaming Agreement and will appoint a representative from FPT to Daythree's Board of Directors to expedite and maximise the potential of their collaboration.

Daythree founder and CEO Raymond Davadass expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership. He said that collaborating with FPT marks a significant milestone for the company, enabling the two to elevate services and expand the customer network in the region. FPT's global presence and technological leadership perfectly complement Daythree's service capabilities.

This collaboration will offer more flexible, AI-integrated solutions that drive operational transformation and deliver tangible results for organisations across the Asia-Pacific, the CEO said.

Established in 2016, Daythree has a workforce of 2,000 technology experts proficient in multiple languages, including English, Chinese, Malay, Korean and Japanese. The company has extensive experience serving clients in various industries such as finance, telecommunications and utilities.

On the stock market, FPT was trading at VNĐ103,000 per share on Friday. — BIZHUB/VNS