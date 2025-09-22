Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Economy

Silent shareholders stall Becamex share plan

September 22, 2025 - 14:44
The company had proposed to issue 150 million shares via a public auction with a starting price of no less than VNĐ50,000 per share (US$1.9).

The headquarters of Becamex in HCM City. — becamex.com.vn

HÀ NỘI — Becamex IDC has hit another roadblock in its plans to raise capital through a public share offering, as state shareholders opted not to express their opinions on the matter.

The company had proposed to issue 150 million shares via a public auction with a starting price of no less than VNĐ50,000 per share (US$1.9).

In a recent vote among shareholders, Becamex IDC distributed 5,976 ballots representing over 1.03 billion BCM shares, equivalent to 100 per cent of its total capital.

Of these, only 136 ballots were returned, representing more than 1.01 billion shares, or 98.29 per cent of the total voting shares.

However, just 128 ballots, representing approximately 29.5 million shares (2.85 per cent of the voting shares), supported the capital increase. In contrast, six ballots representing over 987.8 million shares (95.44 per cent) remained silent, indicating that no shareholders actively opposed the proposal.

This lack of response from state shareholders, particularly the Bình Dương Provincial People’s Committee, which controlled 95 per cent of Becamex IDC’s capital before the July 1 restructuring, raises questions about the future of the share offering.

The planned public offering aimed to raise a minimum of VNĐ7.5 trillion, with allocations earmarked for project investments, capital increases for existing subsidiaries and debt repayment. Specifically, VNĐ2.5 trillion was to be invested in projects, VNĐ3.33 trillion for increasing the charter capital of subsidiaries and VNĐ1.67 trillion for settling loans.

Previously, Becamex IDC had ambitions to issue 300 million shares through a public auction on the Ho Chi Minh City Stock Exchange (HoSE) at a starting price of VNĐ69,600 per share, aiming to raise over VNĐ20.8 trillion.

However, adverse market conditions influenced by US tariff policies forced the company to postpone the plan as its share price declined significantly.

Currently, BCM shares are trading at VNĐ68,900, down nearly 1.6 per cent since the start of the year, with a market capitalisation of over VNĐ71.3 trillion. — BIZHUB/VNS

see also

More on this story

Economy

Experts: RCEP is ASEAN’s lifeline

RCEP is a free trade agreement between China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand and the ASEAN member states. Based on World Bank data in 2020, the 15 participating ­countries account for about 29% of the ­global population or 2.3 billion people.
Economy

Vietjet takes delivery of first Boeing 737, celebrating 30 years of Việt Nam-US ties

Coinciding with the 30th anniversary of the normalisation of diplomatic relations between Việt Nam and the US, the event marks both a major milestone in the growing partnership between Vietjet and Boeing and a powerful symbol of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two nations - driving trade and investment and creating hundreds of thousands of jobs in the US.
Economy

Plastics industry strives for green growth

In an era where sustainability is a global priority, Việt Nam’s plastics industry is actively transitioning through investments in recycling, bioplastics, and eco-friendly products, according to the Việt Nam Plastics Association.
Economy

UOB lifts Việt Nam's 2025 GDP growth forecast to 7.5%

The robust first-half results were propelled primarily by a 14 per cent year-on-year surge in exports, bolstered by improved market sentiment following US President Donald Trump’s temporary reduction of reciprocal tariffs to a baseline 10 per cent rate for trading partners over 90 days.

E-paper

Sci-Tech
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom