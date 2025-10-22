Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Economy

Vietjet partners with Airways Aviation to strengthen global aviation workforce development

October 22, 2025 - 21:36
Airways Aviation will collaborate with Vietjet Aviation Academy (VJAA) to implement international-standard pilot training programs in Europe. These will comply with regulations from the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), and the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV).

 

Việt Nam’s Party General Secretary Tô Lâm (centre, back row) witnesesses Vietjet and Airways Aviation exchange global aviation workforce development agreement.— Photo courtesy of Vietjet

HELSINKI — Vietjet and Airways Aviation will team up to train high-quality personnel for the global aviation industry, following a strategic partnership agreement signed between the two organisations on Tuesday. 

The signing ceremony took place in the presence of Việt Nam’s General Secretary Tô Lâm and senior representatives from both governments and businesses, during the first official visit to Finland by a Vietnamese Party chief in over 50 years of diplomatic relations between the two nations.

Under the agreement, Airways Aviation will collaborate with Vietjet Aviation Academy (VJAA) to implement international-standard pilot training programmes in Europe. These will comply with regulations from the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), and the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV).

The specialised MPL (Multi-crew Pilot Licence) and CPL (Commercial Pilot Licence) courses aim to develop a new generation of globally qualified pilots to support Vietjet’s global expansion and sustainable growth strategy.

Việt Nam and Finland are committed to deepening cooperation in economic connectivity, science, technology, innovation, and human resource development. The collaboration between Vietjet and Airways Aviation contributes to this new era of partnership, built on creativity, knowledge, and sustainable development, the airline said in a statement. 

Vietjet currently employs over 9,000 staff from more than 60 countries and territories, operating actively across Việt Nam domestic and international markets. The carrier continues to expand its flight network, attract top-tier talent, and offer world-class services and products. 

As an IATA-accredited training partner in Việt Nam, VJAA has trained nearly 400,000 pilots, flight attendants, engineers, dispatchers, and aviation professionals, empowering the dream of conquering the skies, and driving the industry’s sustainable growth.

Meanwhile, Airways Aviation is a globally recognised flight training academy with a strong presence across Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia, with over 45 years of experience. — VNS

 

Vietjet Airways Aviation aviation workforce

see also

More on this story

Economy

Livestock sector races to ensure stable supply for Tết

To maintain a stable supply of livestock and poultry for the last months of 2025, the livestock sector and localities need to tighten quarantines and provide guidance on safe herd restoration, said Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Environment Phùng Đức Tiến.
Economy

SHB nine-month profit up 36% to VNĐ12.3 Trillion

Total outstanding loans rose 15 per cent from the beginning of the year to nearly VNĐ616.6 trillion, underscoring SHB’s pivotal role in supplying capital to the economy and supporting growth in line with national development orientations.
Economy

Retail shake-up brews new opportunities

Experts observe that administrative mergers have opened new avenues for expansion, with many F&B chains shifting focus from central urban areas to satellite cities. This shift, combined with diverse store formats, enables brands to broaden market coverage and better engage customers.

E-paper

Sci-Tech
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom