Vietjet partners with Airways Aviation to strengthen global aviation workforce development

HELSINKI — Vietjet and Airways Aviation will team up to train high-quality personnel for the global aviation industry, following a strategic partnership agreement signed between the two organisations on Tuesday.

The signing ceremony took place in the presence of Việt Nam’s General Secretary Tô Lâm and senior representatives from both governments and businesses, during the first official visit to Finland by a Vietnamese Party chief in over 50 years of diplomatic relations between the two nations.

Under the agreement, Airways Aviation will collaborate with Vietjet Aviation Academy (VJAA) to implement international-standard pilot training programmes in Europe. These will comply with regulations from the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), and the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV).

The specialised MPL (Multi-crew Pilot Licence) and CPL (Commercial Pilot Licence) courses aim to develop a new generation of globally qualified pilots to support Vietjet’s global expansion and sustainable growth strategy.

Việt Nam and Finland are committed to deepening cooperation in economic connectivity, science, technology, innovation, and human resource development. The collaboration between Vietjet and Airways Aviation contributes to this new era of partnership, built on creativity, knowledge, and sustainable development, the airline said in a statement.

Vietjet currently employs over 9,000 staff from more than 60 countries and territories, operating actively across Việt Nam domestic and international markets. The carrier continues to expand its flight network, attract top-tier talent, and offer world-class services and products.

As an IATA-accredited training partner in Việt Nam, VJAA has trained nearly 400,000 pilots, flight attendants, engineers, dispatchers, and aviation professionals, empowering the dream of conquering the skies, and driving the industry’s sustainable growth.

Meanwhile, Airways Aviation is a globally recognised flight training academy with a strong presence across Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia, with over 45 years of experience. — VNS