Second “Technology with heart” Award to spotlight Vietnam’s creative spirit

HÀ NỘI — The award ceremony of the second Photo and Video Award “Technology with heart” and the display of the most outstanding works will be held in Hà Nội on October 23.

The award has been jointly organised by the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) and the Military Industry and Telecommunications Group (Viettel) to honour the significant contributions of technology, spread inspiring and emotional visual stories, and convey meaningful messages about how technology enriches lives.

Themed “Vietnamese Creativity – Path to Prosperity”, the second edition of the award contributes to promoting the spirit of innovation, creativity, and application of science-technology as well as national digital transformation in line with the Politburo’s Resolution No 57-NQ/TW dated December 22, 2024.

Five months after launching the contest in February, the Organising Committee received 1,131 single photographs, 229 photo series, and 122 video submissions. After three rigorous rounds of fair, objective, and responsible evaluation by a professional jury, 32 outstanding works were selected for top honours, including 11 prizes in the photo series category (one first prize, two second prizes, three third prizes, and five consolation prizes), 10 prizes in the single photo category (one first prize, two second prizes, three third prizes, and four consolation prizes), and 11 prizes in the video category (one first prize, two second prizes, three third prizes, and five consolation prizes).

The award ceremony will be held at the VNA headquarters at No 5 Lý Thường Kiệt Street at 16:00 on October 23. Immediately following the ceremony, the 63 most outstanding works of the award will be displayed at Tao Đàn Flower Garden, opposite the VNA headquarters.

As part of the display, Viettel will host a special mini interactive game titled “Technology with heart” for young tech enthusiasts, offering 100 prizes for earliest participants. Two grand prizes, Apple AirPods 4 and photo books “A80: Tổ quốc trong tim” (A80: The Fatherland in our hearts) will be presented to those with the most creative photo or video check-ins at the event.

More information is available at https://congnghetutraitim.com/vn.

A virtual tour of the display could be accessed at https://trienlam.congnghetutraitim.com. — VNS