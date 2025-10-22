Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Economy

VCCI urges exemption for fruit juices from sugary drink tax

October 22, 2025 - 11:35
The business group wants beverages made from fruit juice, fruit extracts or reconstituted concentrated juice excluded from the tax.
A coconut water production line of Ben Tre Import Export JSC (Betrimex). — Photo betrimex.com.vn

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) has called for fruit juice-based beverages to be exempt from the new special consumption tax on sugary drinks.

VCCI submitted the recommendation to the Ministry of Finance as part of feedback on draft regulations implementing the Special Consumption Tax Law. The business group wants beverages made from fruit juice, fruit extracts or reconstituted concentrated juice excluded from the tax.

"Fruit juices are naturally sourced products containing vitamins and nutrients beneficial to health, fundamentally different from ordinary industrial beverages," VCCI said, warning that the tax could discourage consumption of healthy products.

VCCI argued fruit juice products meet the definition of 'fruit juice' under Vietnamese Standard TCVN 12828:2019, which currently excludes them from special consumption tax. The group urged the ministry to clarify the distinction between fruit juices and other soft drinks in the final regulations.

The chamber also called for clear guidance on measuring sugar content. It proposed using total sugar levels declared by manufacturers on product labels, with a tolerance of ±20%. VCCI recommended high-performance liquid chromatography testing to ensure accuracy.

The National Assembly passed the amended Special Consumption Tax Law in June 2025. It imposes tax on beverages with more than 5g of sugar per 100ml. The tax starts at 8 per cent in 2027 and rises to 10 per cent in 2028.

The law covers flavoured beverages, energy drinks, sports drinks and coffee, tea, herbal, fruit and cereal-based drinks. Milk products, nutritional liquids, mineral water, bottled water, pressed vegetables and fruits and cocoa products are exempt.

The Ministry of Finance has not yet responded to VCCI's recommendations. — BIZHUB/VNS

special consumption tax sugary drinks State budget businesses Special Consumption Tax Law

see also

More on this story

Economy

Livestock sector races to ensure stable supply for Tết

To maintain a stable supply of livestock and poultry for the last months of 2025, the livestock sector and localities need to tighten quarantines and provide guidance on safe herd restoration, said Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Environment Phùng Đức Tiến.
Economy

SHB nine-month profit up 36% to VNĐ12.3 Trillion

Total outstanding loans rose 15 per cent from the beginning of the year to nearly VNĐ616.6 trillion, underscoring SHB’s pivotal role in supplying capital to the economy and supporting growth in line with national development orientations.
Economy

Retail shake-up brews new opportunities

Experts observe that administrative mergers have opened new avenues for expansion, with many F&B chains shifting focus from central urban areas to satellite cities. This shift, combined with diverse store formats, enables brands to broaden market coverage and better engage customers.

E-paper

Sci-Tech
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom