Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Economy

VN banks launch handbook to combat online fraud

October 22, 2025 - 15:57
Early intervention to block suspicious transfers is considered the most effective measure.

 

The coordination among banks in preventing financial frauds is critical in the process of digital transformation amid increasingly complicated and widespread online scams. — VNA/VNS Photo Trần Việt

HÀ NỘI — Vietnam Banks Association (VNBA) has unveiled a new handbook designed to coordinate risk management for accounts, cards and payment service providers involved in suspected fraud or scams.

VNBA Deputy President Nguyễn Quốc Hùng emphasised that collaboration among banks is critical in preventing financial fraud as the country undergoes rapid digital transformation amid increasingly complex and widespread online scams.

“Speed is a decisive factor in fraud prevention,” Hùng said, noting that delays can make recovery nearly impossible because electronic funds move within seconds. Early intervention to block suspicious transfers remains the most effective measure, he added.

The handbook will take effect in one month and sets out coordination procedures for banks and payment intermediaries. Banks are required to review and update their internal procedures by November 30.

When a suspicious transaction is detected, the National Payment Corporation of Vietnam (NAPAS) system will automatically trace related accounts and notify relevant banks for timely action.

A representative from BIDV said that once suspected funds are frozen, they should not be refunded even if a customer requests account closure, ensuring consistency and preventing loopholes in fraud handling. BIDV also proposed creating a specialised group under VNBA to detect and manage fraud promptly.

TPBank highlighted that the coordination mechanism will enable timely information sharing among banks, while a Vietinbank representative urged linking databases between banks and the Ministry of Public Security to facilitate fraud prevention, including oversight of e-wallets and digital assets.

Head of the State Bank of Vietnam’s Payment Department Phạm Anh Tuấn noted that while Việt Nam has one of the world’s fastest payment infrastructures, this speed also increases cybercrime risks. He called on banks to coordinate closely to protect customers and maintain trust in the banking system.

Hoàng Ngọc Bách from the Ministry of Public Security described the handbook as a major step in establishing a coordinated mechanism for banks to detect and respond to fraud. — VNS

banking bank fraud fraudulent appropriation of assets

see also

More on this story

Economy

Livestock sector races to ensure stable supply for Tết

To maintain a stable supply of livestock and poultry for the last months of 2025, the livestock sector and localities need to tighten quarantines and provide guidance on safe herd restoration, said Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Environment Phùng Đức Tiến.
Economy

SHB nine-month profit up 36% to VNĐ12.3 Trillion

Total outstanding loans rose 15 per cent from the beginning of the year to nearly VNĐ616.6 trillion, underscoring SHB’s pivotal role in supplying capital to the economy and supporting growth in line with national development orientations.
Economy

Retail shake-up brews new opportunities

Experts observe that administrative mergers have opened new avenues for expansion, with many F&B chains shifting focus from central urban areas to satellite cities. This shift, combined with diverse store formats, enables brands to broaden market coverage and better engage customers.

E-paper

Sci-Tech
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom