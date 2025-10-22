HCM City showcases innovation at industrial trade week

HCM CITY — The “Week of Trade Connection and Product Exhibition for Mechanical, Electrical and Digital Industries 2025” officially opened in HCM City on October 22, aiming to boost cooperation, innovation and export capacity among domestic enterprises in key industrial sectors.

The event, jointly organised by the city’s Investment and Trade Promotion Centre (ITPC) and the city’s Electrical and Mechanical Enterprise Association (HAMEE), runs until October 29 at the Export Showroom on Nguyễn Huệ Street, one of the city’s commercial hubs.

It marks a major effort by the city to promote high–tech manufacturing, digital transformation and the development of supporting industries as part of its industrial restructuring strategy.

Under the theme “Connection – Cooperation – Development”, the week provides a platform for enterprises to display products, technologies and equipment across mechanical engineering, electrical manufacturing and digital technology.

Exhibits include precision tooling, industrial machinery, electrical devices, automation systems, digital transformation solutions and smart energy applications.

Visitors can experience demonstrations through interactive LED systems and attend thematic workshops that highlight the role of mechanical–electrical support industries in major infrastructure projects such as urban railways and renewable energy systems.

According to ITPC Director Trần Phú Lữ, the programme is designed to help enterprises enhance competitiveness and visibility, while fostering connections between producers, investors and international buyers.

He emphasised that the city seeks to become not only a leading manufacturing centre in Việt Nam but also a regional hub for industrial innovation and smart production.

Currently, the mechanical sector remains one of the city’s four key industries, alongside electronics, food processing and chemicals–rubber–plastics.

However, the domestic mechanical industry meets only about 30 per cent of domestic demand for equipment and components in energy, construction and heavy industry.

Local enterprises still rely heavily on imported materials and machinery, underscoring the need for stronger partnerships, technological upgrades and government incentives to encourage localisation and digitalisation.

Statistics from the Ministry of Industry and Trade show that from January to August 2025, exports of machinery, equipment, tools and spare parts reached about US$37.4 billion, up 13.8 per cent year-on-year.

Meanwhile, exports of electronics and components hit approximately $67 billion, up 43 per cent, reflecting Việt Nam’s growing role in the global supply chain for high-tech manufacturing.

The city alone contributed a significant portion of these exports, thanks to the rapid expansion of industrial parks and technology clusters across wards such as Thủ Đức, Củ Chi and Hóc Môn.

At the opening ceremony, Deputy Chairman of the city’s People’s Committee Võ Văn Hoan highlighted that the event demonstrates the city’s commitment to supporting enterprises in production innovation and international integration.

He noted that mechanical–electrical and digital technology industries not only generate high value but also create momentum for green growth, job creation and digital economy transformation.

“Through this platform, local enterprises have an opportunity to connect with domestic and foreign partners, participate more deeply in the global supply chain, and accelerate the journey towards smart and sustainable manufacturing,” he said.

The week also includes business matching sessions and expert forums where participating companies can discuss investment opportunities, technology transfer and export promotion.

Major domestic firms, along with several international partners from Japan, South Korea and Singapore, are expected to explore cooperation in precision engineering, renewable energy, electrical automation and digital systems.

The exhibition area, covering hundreds of square metres, showcases more than 20 leading enterprises from HCM City’s mechanical and electrical sectors.

Many introduce their latest technologies designed for energy efficiency and reduced emissions, aligning with Việt Nam’s commitment to carbon neutrality by 2050.

Enterprises also present solutions for smart factories, predictive maintenance and industrial data management, reflecting the ongoing digital transformation in manufacturing.

Beyond trade promotion, the event is regarded as part of a broader city initiative to modernise its industrial base.

The city plans to attract new investment into high–tech and supporting industries through incentives, improved infrastructure and human-resource development.

Over the next decade, the city will focus on building advanced industrial zones and green manufacturing clusters to enhance its competitiveness regionally and globally.

According to HAMEE Chairman Đỗ Phước Tống, connecting the mechanical, electrical and digital industries is essential to achieving self-reliance and innovation in manufacturing.

“This week is not just a trade event; it is a call to Vietnamese enterprises to strengthen cooperation, master technology and position themselves as reliable partners in the global industrial network,” he remarked.

The “Week of Trade Connection and Product Exhibition for Mechanical, Electrical and Digital Industries 2025” thus stands as both a symbol of HCM City’s industrial ambition and a practical step toward realising its vision of becoming a smart, innovative and sustainable industrial centre of Việt Nam and the region. — VNS