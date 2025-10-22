Vietwater International Exhibition begins

HCM CITY — Cutting-edge technologies, equipment, and sustainable urban water management solutions are on display at the Vietwater International Exhibition that opened on Wednesday in HCM City.

As Việt Nam’s largest annual water industry event, Vietwater 2025 has brought together over 400 exhibitors from 45 countries and territories.

There are international pavilions from Germany, Switzerland, China, Japan, Singapore, and Taiwan (China).

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Nguyễn Trọng Hiếu, deputy director of the Department of Water Resources Management under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, said that the event showcases the most advanced technologies for the water and wastewater industry, along with innovations in solid waste treatment and recycling, flood control and disaster management.

With the participation of leading experts from domestic and international organisations, the conference will be a valuable platform for networking, knowledge exchange and discussion on current trends and challenges in the water sector, he said.

Ben Wong, general manager of Informa Markets Vietnam, the event’s organiser, said Vietwater 2025 serves not only as a trade exhibition but also as a strategic platform for knowledge exchange, technology innovation, and sustainable investment, contributing to the long-term growth of Việt Nam’s water sector.

The event will connect technology providers, investors, and buyers with over 11,000 visitors expected to attend and engage in networking and business cooperation.

The expo, being held at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre, will run until Friday. —VNS