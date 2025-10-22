Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Economy

Coteccons sets ambitious growth targets for FY2026

October 22, 2025 - 19:38
Coteccons Construction Joint Stock Company (HOSE: CTD) targets revenues of VNĐ30 trillion (US$1.1 billion) and profit after tax of VNĐ700 billion ($26.6 million) for the financial year ending June 30, 2026, up 21 per cent and 54 per cent from last year.

 

Trần Ngọc Hải, Coteccons’ deputy CEO and chief commercial officer, speaks at the company’s annual general meeting of shareholders held in HCM City on October 20. — Photo courtesy of the firm

HCM CITY — Coteccons Construction Joint Stock Company (HOSE: CTD) targets revenues of VNĐ30 trillion (US$1.1 billion) and profit after tax of VNĐ700 billion ($26.6 million) for the financial year ending June 30, 2026, up 21 per cent and 54 per cent from last year.

It also aims to sign VNĐ31 trillion worth of new contracts, including 76 per cent coming from established clients.

At its annual general meeting in HCM City on October 20, Trần Ngọc Hải, deputy CEO and chief commercial officer, said the company achieved a compounded annual growth rate in revenue of 22 per cent in 2021–25.

Last year revenues and profits were VNĐ24.9 trillion (US$948.9 million) and VNĐ456 billion (US$17.3 million), up 18 per cent and 47 per cent.

The building segment accounted for over 50 per cent of total revenue, followed by industrial segment with more than 30 per cent.

Hải noted that 2025 marks Coteccons’ first “harvest” season since its entry into the infrastructure sector, with major projects including the Phú Quốc APEC, Long Thành International Airport, Phú Quốc International Airport, and Gia Bình International Airport.

In the first quarter of FY2026 estimated revenues were VNĐ7.4 trillion, up 56.6 per cent year-on-year. At the end of Q1, its backlog stood at VNĐ51.6 trillion, providing a solid foundation for continued growth.

To achieve its fiscal year 2026 targets, Coteccons would strengthen partnerships with key and public-sector clients, enhance talent and organisational capability, expand its global footprint, improve profit margins through cost optimisation, and advance digital transformation and branding, he said.

Chairman Bolat Duisenov said CTD aims to become “a global industry leader in selective niches,” leveraging its established strengths.

The company also remains steadfast in its pursuit of sustainability and resilience amid macroeconomic turbulence, while also striving to become a “human-oriented construction enterprise,” he said.

Over the next two decades, with unpredictable global shifts expected, the company will focus on strengthening its internal capabilities and solidifying its corporate identity to ensure it remains strong and agile enough to overcome any challenge.

At the AGM, shareholders approved dividends of 10 per cent in cash for the FY2025, issuance of more than 5 million bonus shares valued at around VNĐ 51 billion in FY2026 and other important proposals. — VNS

 

 

Coteccons revenue profit FY 2026 global industry leader

see also

More on this story

Economy

Livestock sector races to ensure stable supply for Tết

To maintain a stable supply of livestock and poultry for the last months of 2025, the livestock sector and localities need to tighten quarantines and provide guidance on safe herd restoration, said Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Environment Phùng Đức Tiến.
Economy

SHB nine-month profit up 36% to VNĐ12.3 Trillion

Total outstanding loans rose 15 per cent from the beginning of the year to nearly VNĐ616.6 trillion, underscoring SHB’s pivotal role in supplying capital to the economy and supporting growth in line with national development orientations.
Economy

Retail shake-up brews new opportunities

Experts observe that administrative mergers have opened new avenues for expansion, with many F&B chains shifting focus from central urban areas to satellite cities. This shift, combined with diverse store formats, enables brands to broaden market coverage and better engage customers.

E-paper

Sci-Tech
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom