Coteccons sets ambitious growth targets for FY2026

HCM CITY — Coteccons Construction Joint Stock Company (HOSE: CTD) targets revenues of VNĐ30 trillion (US$1.1 billion) and profit after tax of VNĐ700 billion ($26.6 million) for the financial year ending June 30, 2026, up 21 per cent and 54 per cent from last year.

It also aims to sign VNĐ31 trillion worth of new contracts, including 76 per cent coming from established clients.

At its annual general meeting in HCM City on October 20, Trần Ngọc Hải, deputy CEO and chief commercial officer, said the company achieved a compounded annual growth rate in revenue of 22 per cent in 2021–25.

Last year revenues and profits were VNĐ24.9 trillion (US$948.9 million) and VNĐ456 billion (US$17.3 million), up 18 per cent and 47 per cent.

The building segment accounted for over 50 per cent of total revenue, followed by industrial segment with more than 30 per cent.

Hải noted that 2025 marks Coteccons’ first “harvest” season since its entry into the infrastructure sector, with major projects including the Phú Quốc APEC, Long Thành International Airport, Phú Quốc International Airport, and Gia Bình International Airport.

In the first quarter of FY2026 estimated revenues were VNĐ7.4 trillion, up 56.6 per cent year-on-year. At the end of Q1, its backlog stood at VNĐ51.6 trillion, providing a solid foundation for continued growth.

To achieve its fiscal year 2026 targets, Coteccons would strengthen partnerships with key and public-sector clients, enhance talent and organisational capability, expand its global footprint, improve profit margins through cost optimisation, and advance digital transformation and branding, he said.

Chairman Bolat Duisenov said CTD aims to become “a global industry leader in selective niches,” leveraging its established strengths.

The company also remains steadfast in its pursuit of sustainability and resilience amid macroeconomic turbulence, while also striving to become a “human-oriented construction enterprise,” he said.

Over the next two decades, with unpredictable global shifts expected, the company will focus on strengthening its internal capabilities and solidifying its corporate identity to ensure it remains strong and agile enough to overcome any challenge.

At the AGM, shareholders approved dividends of 10 per cent in cash for the FY2025, issuance of more than 5 million bonus shares valued at around VNĐ 51 billion in FY2026 and other important proposals. — VNS