Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Economy

Sacombank launches digital finance learning portal for students

October 22, 2025 - 20:37
Sacombank and the Central Committee of Việt Nam National Union of Students have launched the free digital finance information portal “Green Youth – Quick Action” at www.thanhnienxanh.vn.

 

Sacombank and the Central Committee of Việt Nam National Union of Students have launched the free digital finance information portal “Green Youth – Quick Action” at www.thanhnienxanh.vn. — Photo courtesy of the bank

HCM CITY — Sacombank and the Central Committee of Việt Nam National Union of Students have launched the free digital finance information portal “Green Youth – Quick Action” at www.thanhnienxanh.vn.

It is an online learning platform designed to promote financial literacy, digital skills, and green living among students.

It offers a range of learning materials on personal finance, digital banking, spending management, basic investment, and digital transformation, presented in an intuitive and relatable format tailored for students. 

Sacombank has also partnered with reputed training institutions to offer free online courses and essential soft skills.

Students who complete the courses will receive a certificate from the Central Committee of Việt Nam National Union of Students, a useful credential for scholarship applications and future job opportunities.

The portal also has interactive features such as quizzes, practice exercises and an online learning community, making learning more engaging and practical.

The lender soon plans to introduce more new features like gamification, allowing users to learn through play and earn rewards through financial knowledge games, and virtual trading simulations that let students practise investment decisions in stocks and cryptocurrencies in a safe but realistic environment.

These experiences aim to help learners gain confidence and practical insights before engaging in real markets.

A key highlight of the portal is its connection between digital finance education and the “Green Youth” movement by encouraging students to act for the environment and community through sustainable spending habits, volunteer work and responsible living.

A Sacombank official said: “We believe today’s students are not only future users of banking services but also pioneers in building a digital society and a sustainable nation.

“The portal is our way of equipping them with the tools, knowledge and inspiration to take action from today.” — VNS

 

 

see also

More on this story

Economy

Livestock sector races to ensure stable supply for Tết

To maintain a stable supply of livestock and poultry for the last months of 2025, the livestock sector and localities need to tighten quarantines and provide guidance on safe herd restoration, said Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Environment Phùng Đức Tiến.
Economy

SHB nine-month profit up 36% to VNĐ12.3 Trillion

Total outstanding loans rose 15 per cent from the beginning of the year to nearly VNĐ616.6 trillion, underscoring SHB’s pivotal role in supplying capital to the economy and supporting growth in line with national development orientations.
Economy

Retail shake-up brews new opportunities

Experts observe that administrative mergers have opened new avenues for expansion, with many F&B chains shifting focus from central urban areas to satellite cities. This shift, combined with diverse store formats, enables brands to broaden market coverage and better engage customers.

E-paper

Sci-Tech
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom