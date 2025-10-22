Sacombank launches digital finance learning portal for students

HCM CITY — Sacombank and the Central Committee of Việt Nam National Union of Students have launched the free digital finance information portal “Green Youth – Quick Action” at www.thanhnienxanh.vn.

It is an online learning platform designed to promote financial literacy, digital skills, and green living among students.

It offers a range of learning materials on personal finance, digital banking, spending management, basic investment, and digital transformation, presented in an intuitive and relatable format tailored for students.

Sacombank has also partnered with reputed training institutions to offer free online courses and essential soft skills.

Students who complete the courses will receive a certificate from the Central Committee of Việt Nam National Union of Students, a useful credential for scholarship applications and future job opportunities.

The portal also has interactive features such as quizzes, practice exercises and an online learning community, making learning more engaging and practical.

The lender soon plans to introduce more new features like gamification, allowing users to learn through play and earn rewards through financial knowledge games, and virtual trading simulations that let students practise investment decisions in stocks and cryptocurrencies in a safe but realistic environment.

These experiences aim to help learners gain confidence and practical insights before engaging in real markets.

A key highlight of the portal is its connection between digital finance education and the “Green Youth” movement by encouraging students to act for the environment and community through sustainable spending habits, volunteer work and responsible living.

A Sacombank official said: “We believe today’s students are not only future users of banking services but also pioneers in building a digital society and a sustainable nation.

“The portal is our way of equipping them with the tools, knowledge and inspiration to take action from today.” — VNS