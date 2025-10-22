Women's role crucial in sustainable development and international integration

HÀ NỘI — Women-led businesses currently make up nearly 25 per cent of the total number of enterprises in Việt Nam, a notable figure within ASEAN.

These businesses contribute not only to the national budget and job creation, but also bring unique values, including human-centred thinking, resilience, an innovative spirit, and a pioneering will.

That was the message from Phạm Tấn Công, chairman of the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI), speaking at the Viet Nam Women Entrepreneurs Forum 2025.

When these qualities were aligned with science, technology and innovation, they would create synergistic strength, helping Vietnamese female entrepreneurs rise to regional and global prominence, he said.

Over 200 delegates representing ministries, industries, international organisations, business associations and exemplary female entrepreneurs from across the country attended the forum in Hà Nội on Wednesday.

The event was organised by the Vietnam Women Entrepreneurs Council (VWEC) under the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI), in collaboration with the UK Embassy.

This year's annual forum was themed 'The Rise of Women Entrepreneurs in the New Era'.

It emphasised Vietnamese female entrepreneurs' aspirations to innovate, create, and achieve breakthroughs as the country enters a new development phase.

In this phase, science, technology, innovation and international integration are key drivers for sustainable development.

The event also highlighted the strong cooperation between Việt Nam and international partners in sustainable development, inclusivity, and the promotion of women-led businesses.

The VCCI chairman emphasised that the Politburo had issued four resolutions considered fundamental institutional pillars, driving the country forward in the new era.

Among them is Resolution 57-NQ/TW on the development of science, technology, and innovation, which is being actively implemented across various sectors and the business community.

For the Vietnamese business community, especially women-led businesses, this was a golden moment to break through, embrace trends of science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation, and improve competitiveness to assert their position in the global value chain, he noted.

Mai Thị Diệu Huyền, VWEC vice president, stated that women were a massive labour force and a crucial driving force for national growth and development.

With women making up 63 per cent of the workforce, it was clear that women today were present across all sectors, especially in education, healthcare, and services, she said.

Notably, the number of women-led businesses has significantly grown in recent years, with 51 per cent of Vietnamese businesses having women in ownership structures, much higher than in other countries in the region.

Women are also asserting their roles and positions in political life and leadership. The proportion of female delegates in the 15th National Assembly has reached 30.26 per cent, up from 26.7 per cent in the 14th session, which is high compared to other countries in the Asia-Pacific region.

The role of female leaders and managers in Party and State agencies has also increased in both quantity and quality.

UK Ambassador to Việt Nam Iain Frew acknowledged the pivotal role of the VWEC in uniting and proposing policies to support trade and investment, enhance competitiveness, and strengthen the internal capacity of women-led businesses.

This year’s forum served as a clear testament to the resilience, creativity and determination of Vietnamese female entrepreneurs who constantly innovate, boost productivity, and make significant contributions to national competitiveness, he said.

Iain Frew reaffirmed that the UK remained committed to supporting Việt Nam in enhancing the role of entrepreneurs, developing the private sector, and aligning with the directions set by the Vietnamese Party and Government.

The UK would continue to support Việt Nam in improving competitiveness, enhancing the business environment, and promoting the pioneering role of female entrepreneurs, noted the ambassador.

The 'Golden Rose 2025' awards ceremony, held as part of the forum, honoured outstanding female entrepreneurs who have achieved excellent results and made significant contributions to Việt Nam’s socio-economic development.

The 98 female entrepreneurs honoured are individuals who have achieved remarkable success in production and business while contributing positively to the community and society.

The award was initiated and has been organised by VCCI since 2005. Over the course of 10 editions, this initiative has contributed to affirming the role of Vietnamese women entrepreneurs as a vital force, contributing not only economically but also through humanistic, cultural values and social responsibility, encouraging exemplary female entrepreneurs who have succeeded in business and are creating sustainable value for the community and society.

The Golden Rose 2025 award ceremony is expected to inspire and motivate the younger generation of female entrepreneurs, promoting innovation and creativity for the socio-economic development of the country. — VNS