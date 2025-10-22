Việt Nam to boost for socialising aviation infrastructure

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam is pressing ahead with a sweeping revision of its Law on Civil Aviation to better harness the country’s airport potential, improve operational efficiency, and align management practices with international standards.

On October 22, during its ongoing tenth session, the National Assembly (NA) convened to discuss the amended draft Law on Civil Aviation of Vietnam.

According to Minister of Construction Trần Hồng Minh, the proposed law seeks to institutionalise the Party and State’s orientations for developing civil aviation, refine mechanisms for state management, and remove policy bottlenecks that have constrained growth.

The overarching goal, he said, is to create new momentum for socio-economic development, international integration, and the safeguarding of national defence and security in the new period.

The revised draft has been streamlined to 11 chapters and 109 articles, 93 fewer than the current law, to ensure greater coherence and adaptability to real-world conditions.

Minh said it introduces significant changes in the organisation, management, and operation of the aviation system, including clearer delineation of responsibilities between the civil aviation and aviation security authorities.

It also updates regulations governing the management and use of aircraft, airspace operations, and the roles of aviation personnel.

Particularly noteworthy is the draft’s focus on the planning, investment, construction and operation of airports and related facilities.

The proposed framework aims to enhance the autonomy of airport enterprises, allowing them to take a more active role in upgrading, renovating and expanding facilities in accordance with approved plans.

This, according to the Government, will enable the sector to maximise its potential and improve efficiency across airport operations.

The amendment also seeks to create a more favourable environment for the private sector to participate in the development and operation of airports. Non-state investors would be able to compete on equal terms with state-owned entities, fostering innovation and financial diversification in infrastructure development.

Lawmakers noted that this approach would mobilise additional resources to upgrade and expand airports, including those situated on land designated for defence or security purposes, while maintaining strict oversight.

Financial mechanisms under the revised law have also drawn close attention. The draft allows the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam and the aviation security authority to retain part of the fees they collect to fund staff training, international cooperation, and system modernisation.

This measure is intended to strengthen institutional capacity and ensure compliance with International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) standards, although some legislators have raised questions about its alignment with current budgetary and fee regulations.

It also introduces a policy for 'researching and developing low-altitude air transport' and grants the Government the authority to regulate the application of this law to low-altitude air transport activities based on the country's socio-economic development needs.

Socialisation in aviation infrastructure investment

After hearing the report, the NA engaged in a group discussion on the amended draft of the Law on Civil Aviation of Vietnam.

NA Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn participated in the discussion in Group 11, which includes the delegation from Cần Thơ City and the delegation from Điện Biên Province. Nguyễn Tuấn Anh, head of the Cần Thơ City delegation, chaired the discussion.

At the discussion, Chairman Mẫn emphasised the need to streamline legal provisions, encouraging innovative approaches to law-making.

He suggested that matters falling within the NA's framework should be included in the law, while other details should be delegated to the government for specific regulations, followed by the Ministry of Construction issuing guiding circulars.

"Given the complexities of the civil aviation sector, we cannot include everything in the law. We must express it through guiding documents," Chairman Mẫn said.

He also called for enhanced mechanisms to attract investment and promote socialisation in aviation infrastructure, highlighting its critical importance.

The recent expansion of Phú Quốc Airport in preparation for APEC 2027, which was conducted through investor designation, has led Chairman Mẫn to advocate for breakthrough regulations to encourage private investment and public-private partnerships, particularly for local and specialised airports.

"The State still primarily invests in essential infrastructure, which places a heavy burden on the budget," he said.

Additionally, Chairman Mẫn called for regulations that provide tax incentives, land benefits and expedited approval procedures for both domestic and foreign investors.

He stressed the importance of ensuring equal access to flight operations and services among airlines, proposing that the government establish criteria for investor selection while incorporating oversight clauses to prevent monopolies.

According to the NA Chairman, Việt Nam has 22 airports, including 10 international and 12 domestic. However, investment remains slow.

"The amended draft retains provisions allowing airport operators to invest, but it needs to be expanded to mobilise social resources, in line with Resolution 29 on economic reform. Otherwise, the aviation sector will struggle to meet its goal of 33 airports by 2050," he said.

He also underscored the need to explore financial investment in aviation and to establish an Aviation Development Fund sourced from service fees. Priority should be given to utilising dual-use civil-military airports without transferring land ownership, as exemplified by Chu Lai Airport and the airport in Đà Nẵng.

Chairman Mẫn proposed that the upcoming amendment should decentralise powers and simplify administrative procedures.

"Investors are seeking more streamlined processes," he said.

"While the draft law has already decentralised authority from the Prime Minister to ministers and local governments, further measures are necessary.

"For instance, we could delegate detailed airport planning approval to provincial People's Committees, reduce the flight permit processing time from ten days to five days, or even less.

"We should eliminate mandatory aircraft ownership registration for Vietnamese organisations, shifting to a voluntary system to reduce administrative burdens."

To prevent project delays, he recommended including transitional provisions and integrating a data system for online processing to eliminate 100 per cent of physical paperwork by 2030. — BIZHUB/VNS